The dreaming of the championship title has long since begun in Basel. Fabio Celestini also joins the camp of dreamers in an interview with blue Sport.

Linus Hämmerli

"Dreaming is perhaps the best thing in life," the French-speaking Swiss admits to blue Sport.

Celestini is in second place in the Super League with FCB, one point behind leaders Lugano. Show more

In the fall of 2023, FCB president David Degen brought Fabio Celestini onto his sinking ship. With the new captain on the sidelines, FCB got back on track. The rough days of relegation worries are over and the sun is currently shining on the banks of the Rhine.

Basel are gradually starting to dream again - of their first league title since 2017. "I'm dreaming too," says Fabio Celestini on blue Sport, adding: "Dreaming is perhaps the best thing in life."

Basel's dreams are currently giving the team wings. Red and blue are in the upper echelons of the Super League: second place after 24 match days, one point behind leaders Lugano.

Despite the dreaming, Celestini remains down to earth. "Dreaming is one thing, reality is another." Celestini speaks of humility, of taking one step at a time. The goal at FCB remains the same: the championship round, the top six. "After that, we'll look further."

There is still plenty of time before the league is divided into two groups after 33 match days - for both highs and lows. And Celestini also has time to take a few more dancing lessons. Here and there, the FCB coach enthusiastically swings his dancing leg. If Basel were to win the championship, he would do the same with blue Sport reporter Chris Augsburger: "If we become champions, I'll dance with you on Barfüsser-Platz."