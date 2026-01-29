What makes Stephan Lichtsteiner tick as a coach? Is the new FCB coach just as dogged as he once was as a player? Yannick Waser from FC Wettswil-Bonstetten answers the hottest questions in an interview with blue News.

Patrick Lämmle

Stephan Lichtsteiner has been on the touchline at FC Wettswil-Bonstetten in the 1st division since 2024. The 42-year-old has been in charge for exactly 50 games and achieved an average of 1.74 points. And now the former national team captain has signed for the big FC Basel.

"We were shocked at first," admits Yannick Waser, a player for FC Wettswil-Bonstetten. "It was a bit unexpected. We had hoped that we could finish the second half of the season together." But of course it was clear that Lichtsteiner had to seize this opportunity.

And what makes Lichtsteiner tick as a coach? "He's very passionate," says Waser with a laugh. "He lives football with every hair on his head, even off the pitch. You really notice that." He also passes this passion on to the players. He has learned a lot in the last year and a half, even though he is now 32 years old himself. "It was very interesting for us, but also very challenging."

Lichtsteiner has a very clear idea of the kind of football he wants his team to play. "And he's pushing through that." The picture Waser paints is very reminiscent of Lichtsteiner the footballer. "He was also fully fired up in training. And when he trained with us (laughs), it was full throttle."

"His humanity is one of his great strengths"

But Lichtsteiner is much more than just a tough dog who exemplifies - and demands - pure passion. "His humanity is one of his great strengths. The way he spoke to us, how he picked us up, everything he did with us, that really impressed me," says Walser.

And were the players allowed to have a beer after training or was that a no-go? "I have to say, that's also something that impressed us. He went along with things like that. And we also had a rule that he would sponsor a pint of beer after the game if we played to nil. He was also always there on team outings and took part. He also enjoyed doing things like that."

For all those wondering how often Lichtsteiner was asked to pay: Wettswil-Bonstetten did not concede a goal in 4 out of 15 games in the preliminary round. Added to this are 14 games without conceding a goal from the previous season.

Waser does not believe that FC Basel is too big for Lichtsteiner. "His will and ambition will stand him in good stead. That will help him a lot and take him further." As far as tactics are concerned, nobody is fooling him anyway.

Lichtsteiner has not yet been able to say goodbye in person, as he is already fully occupied at FC Basel. The first test is already coming up on Thursday evening (9pm/blue Sport) in the Europa League against Viktoria Pilsen. "But he got in touch in the group chat. And he's also made it quite clear that he'll come over as soon as he has time and have a beer with us."

