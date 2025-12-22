Schalke coach Miron Muslic in conversation with Christian Gomis. imago

Schalke coach Miron Muslic showed a clear edge in training and took striker Christian Gomis to task. Muslic also made some disparaging remarks about Gomis' former club FC Winterthur.

Jan Arnet

After the public rebuke, however, the situation quickly calmed down with a clarifying discussion between coach and player.

In sporting terms, things are going very well for Schalke under Muslic: the team are the fall champions and have a good chance of promotion.

According to a report in the "Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung", Schalke coach Miron Muslic caused a stir during a training session last week when he revealed an unusually tough side to himself.

The focus of the session was on shots on goal. Offensive player Christian Gomis became the focus of the coach's attention. Several missed scoring chances and sloppy passes by the Senegalese player visibly upset Muslic.

According to the "WAZ" newspaper, Muslic vented his anger loudly. He criticized Gomis's commitment and is said to have harshly attacked him with the words "If you carry on like this, you can go back to fucking FC Winterthur", according to the newspaper.

Miron Muslic wants to lead Schalke back into the Bundesliga. Keystone

Gomis only moved to Schalke from the Super League bottom club in the summer. He has only managed one goal in seven games in the 2nd Bundesliga so far.

Schalke have the best chance of promotion

After training, however, the situation quickly eased again. According to the report, Muslic sought a personal conversation, took Gomis in his arms and clarified the situation in a brief exchange in private. The incident was thus resolved.

Gomis was then also in the starting eleven for the away game against Braunschweig on Sunday, but was unable to score and is still waiting for his first goal since October. The 25-year-old started the season with Winti, where he scored two goals in five games in the Super League.

Despite Gomis' slump and the 2:1 defeat against Braunschweig, Schalke are currently doing extremely well. The traditional club leads the league by three points after the first half of the season and can dream of a return to the Bundesliga.