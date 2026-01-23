We’re used to it in ice hockey, and now soccer is following suit. At this year’s World Cup, every team has its own goal anthem. And which song did the Swiss national team choose?

Will the Swiss national team be cheering at the World Cup too?

A good choice? If you hear this song, it means the Swiss national team has scored a goal

Today, the Swiss national team kicks off its World Cup adventure at 9:00 p.m. Swiss time. Against Qatar, anything less than a win would be a disappointment, regardless of temperatures exceeding 30 degrees. And as we all know, a win requires goals—or at least one.

If the Swiss national team does its job, fans will get to hear the Swiss goal anthem at least once. That’s because at this year’s World Cup in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, each team was allowed to choose a song whose chorus is played after a goal. Long established in ice hockey, this is a first for a soccer World Cup.

The Swiss national team has chosen “Freed from Desire” by the Italian singer Gala. So hopefully Italy will still provide the music at this year’s World Cup after all, because that would mean the Swiss men’s national team is doing a good job. And here’s what the chorus sounds like—one we want to hear as often as possible.

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A good choice? Or would you have preferred a different song?

The Swiss National Anthem

And here, for all soccer fans who want to sing along to the national anthem but can’t quite remember the lyrics.

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