Manchester City is one of the big losers of this year's Champions League season. Alex Frei explains the difference between Bayern and ManCity and predicts that Pep Guardiola will get several new players.

Michael Wegmann

ManCity have already bowed out of the Champions League in the round of 16, while in the championship they are 18 (!) points behind Liverpool in third place shortly before the end.

One reason for the poor season is the performance culture in and around the club, says Alex Frei in the home game on blue Sport. "I don't think Man City already have a culture like Bayern Munich. When you sign for Bayern, you have to win all the titles you can. That's what you go there for, every year."

Man City does not have the performance culture of Bayern

The best example of this thesis? Bayern veteran Thomas Müller. Frei: "Thomas Müller is a phenomenon. He's still enjoying his eleventh championship as if it were only his second. I think that's phenomenal."

The former national team star does not believe that ManCity's players lack a hunger for success. "When you have 60, 70 matches with league, cup and FA Cup, you think against Nottingham or something that 80 percent would be enough. Then you get one in the brush. If that happens three times, the championship is gone."

This is not the only reason why Frei believes that Man City are facing a major personnel shake-up, even bigger than the one at Real Madrid. Another reason is coach Pep Guardiola and his style. Frei: "He is probably the best coach in the world. But when you play under Guardiola for four years as a player, it destroys you. Because he's so demanding. It makes you tired."

Heimspiel - The football talk in full length