The Super League basement is on fire! GC, Winterthur, Yverdon and Sion are all still fighting against relegation. Wil striker Simone Rapp is a relegation battle expert. He tells us what's important and what's on the players' minds.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Simone Rapp (32) knows all about fighting relegation: he has already played against relegation with Locarno, Wohlen, Thun and Lausanne. He's a head person, he says, "it's always been on my mind".

With GC, Winterthur, Yverdon and Sion, four teams are threatened with relegation to the Challenge League with two matchdays to go.

How does fighting relegation feel for the players? Rapp: "It's all harder. There's a lack of ease on the pitch. You feel like you're driving with the handbrake on." Show more

The Super League is currently in a fierce relegation battle. With Yverdon, Winterthur, GC and Sion, four teams are still involved. How happy are you that you're not in it?

Simone Rapp: Of course I'm glad. There's probably no player who likes being involved in a relegation battle.

You're familiar with relegation battles from your time at Locarno, Wohlen, Lausanne and Thun. Did these games affect you personally?

Yes, I'm very familiar with this situation and know exactly how stressful it is. That's why I've been following the last few games with a certain amount of sympathy. I know how difficult the relegation battle is for the clubs, for the players and for the coaches. Not a nice phase at all.

What goes through a player's mind?

Quite a lot. On the one hand, you know that your future as a player is at stake. But not only that: it's also about the whole club and its employees. I'm a head person, that's what was on my mind. I'm sure there are players who are less concerned. But for me it was a rollercoaster of emotions. You're angry and motivated at the same time. I was constantly asking myself what I could do better to keep us in the league.

The new GC sporting director Alain Sutter said after the derby defeat that the players looked like they were wearing lead vests. Do you know that feeling?

Yes, I know it. Everything is harder in a phase like that. There's a lack of lightness on the pitch. You feel like you're driving with the handbrake on. You have to try to clear your head.

Is there a recipe?

It's helped me when I've decided in advance how I want to play. As simply and concretely as possible. I needed a precise plan. It's a bit like being stuck in a swamp. If you panic and start kicking in all directions, you'll sink. If you have a plan and take it step by step, you have a chance of getting out of it. But if you saw GC's 5:0 against Yverdon, Alain Sutter seems to have found the right words.

Many legends advise having a team event and drinking a few beers to boost team spirit...

... (Laughs) That's quite something. Team spirit is a very important factor in the fight against relegation. Everyone has to get into a flow together, like they did recently at FC Winterthur. You don't get dragged into the relegation battle overnight. It's important to recognize the seriousness of the situation as quickly as possible.

You've already saved yourself with teams, but you've also been relegated. Can you see a pattern in hindsight?

A pattern? I don't think so. There are various factors at play.

The barrage is a relegation battle for one team and a chance of promotion for another. Aarau or Carouge? Who will come out on top and advance to the barrage?

I don't want to commit myself, both would deserve it. What is certain is that Aarau has a lot more pressure - the club has been trying to get promoted for so long and until recently was still in first place and dreaming of direct promotion. Carouge, on the other hand, have just been promoted and have nothing to lose.

Will you also be playing for promotion with FC Wil next season?

I think we've already shown to some extent this season that we can play at the very top. However, we weren't mature enough in the decisive games. If we stay together, I think we can do a lot next season.

