After Frank's dismissal Igor Tudor interim coach of Tottenham

SDA

14.2.2026 - 13:33

Igor Tudor is Tottenham Hotspur coach until the end of the season.
Picture: Keystone

Tottenham Hotspur's management have made an interim appointment to replace sacked coach Thomas Frank. Croatian Igor Tudor is in charge until the end of the season.

Keystone-SDA

14.02.2026, 13:33

14.02.2026, 16:17

Tudor is expected to get Spurs back on track after a disappointing season so far - or at least lift the team out of the danger zone. Tottenham currently occupy 16th place in the Premier League standings. They are five points clear of the relegation zone.

Tudor's last employer was Juventus Turin. However, they only worked together for six months. Last October, the Italians announced that they were parting ways with the 47-year-old Croatian.

