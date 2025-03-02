FC Basel masterfully mastered their task against Sion. A Sion own goal and Xherdan Shaqiri's 9th goal of the season paved the way to victory for FCB before the break. Shaqiri is delighted with the three points after the game - and the upcoming carnival.

Syl Battistuzzi

FC Basel play against Sion in the Joggeli on Saturday evening in special carnival kits. "It brought luck. We won 2:0 and didn't concede a goal. A great day for all Basel players," summarized Xherdan Shaqiri on blue Sport after the game.

"Of course we're all happy that the carnival is finally starting here. It's an important culture that we've had in Basel for a long time. We'll certainly go along with the team at some point. For the foreigners who don't know it yet, it will be something new. But we locals are really looking forward to it," says the 33-year-old local hero.

Will he also claim the lead at the carnival as he does on the pitch? "I'm curious to see if anyone wants to take over at Fasnacht. On the pitch, I'm definitely the one who leads the way," says a good-humored Shaqiri, who wears the captain's armband at FCB.

The 125-time national team player was also a guest at a pre-Fasnacht event before the Sion game. The number 10 made a small appearance on stage at the Theater Fauteuil. "I wish you a wonderful carnival with all my heart," said Shaqiri in the most beautiful Basel dialect.