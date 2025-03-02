  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

FCB captain Shaqiri "I'm curious to see if anyone wants to take over the leadership role at Fasnacht"

Syl Battistuzzi

2.3.2025

FC Basel masterfully mastered their task against Sion. A Sion own goal and Xherdan Shaqiri's 9th goal of the season paved the way to victory for FCB before the break. Shaqiri is delighted with the three points after the game - and the upcoming carnival.

02.03.2025, 07:26

02.03.2025, 07:29

FC Basel play against Sion in the Joggeli on Saturday evening in special carnival kits. "It brought luck. We won 2:0 and didn't concede a goal. A great day for all Basel players," summarized Xherdan Shaqiri on blue Sport after the game.

Leader's throne defended. Basel win against Sion - Kollolli with own goal and curious Shaqiri goal

Leader's throne defendedBasel win against Sion - Kollolli with own goal and curious Shaqiri goal

"Of course we're all happy that the carnival is finally starting here. It's an important culture that we've had in Basel for a long time. We'll certainly go along with the team at some point. For the foreigners who don't know it yet, it will be something new. But we locals are really looking forward to it," says the 33-year-old local hero.

Will he also claim the lead at the carnival as he does on the pitch? "I'm curious to see if anyone wants to take over at Fasnacht. On the pitch, I'm definitely the one who leads the way," says a good-humored Shaqiri, who wears the captain's armband at FCB.

The 125-time national team player was also a guest at a pre-Fasnacht event before the Sion game. The number 10 made a small appearance on stage at the Theater Fauteuil. "I wish you a wonderful carnival with all my heart," said Shaqiri in the most beautiful Basel dialect.

More Super league

"This is an honor for me"This Lugano star has his own stadium burger

FA Cup. Manchester City avoid embarrassment against cup shockers

FA CupManchester City avoid embarrassment against cup shockers

Feat in the video.

Feat in the video"I hit it perfectly" - Winti's Stillhart with a dream goal