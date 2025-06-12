Ramona Bachmann will miss the Swiss team at the home European Championships. Keystone

Ramona Bachmann tore a cruciate ligament in her left knee during the women's national team training session in Magglingen. The national team striker is bitterly disappointed.

Patrick Lämmle

As the SFA writes, Bachmann injured herself during a training session "without any external influence". "The examinations on Thursday morning showed that the player will be out for several months and will therefore not be available for the UEFA Women's EURO 2025."

"I'm devastated that I'll miss the European Championship, especially here in Switzerland. This tournament was a big goal for me and I've given everything I've got over the last few months to be ready for it. To suffer a serious injury now, so close to the start, is incredibly difficult to accept. Not being able to be on the pitch and represent my country in front of our fans hurts a lot. I will now focus on my recovery, but my heart will always be with the team," Bachmann wrote on Instagram.

