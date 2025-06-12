  1. Residential Customers
National team star Ramona Bachmann "I'm devastated that I'm going to miss the European Championships"

Patrick Lämmle

12.6.2025

Ramona Bachmann will miss the Swiss team at the home European Championships.
Ramona Bachmann will miss the Swiss team at the home European Championships.
Keystone

Ramona Bachmann tore a cruciate ligament in her left knee during the women's national team training session in Magglingen. The national team striker is bitterly disappointed.

12.06.2025, 17:14

12.06.2025, 17:27

As the SFA writes, Bachmann injured herself during a training session "without any external influence". "The examinations on Thursday morning showed that the player will be out for several months and will therefore not be available for the UEFA Women's EURO 2025."

Cruciate ligament rupture and EM-Out. Ex-Nati coach Grings:

Cruciate ligament rupture and EM-OutEx-Nati coach Grings: "Unfortunately, this fits in with everything that has been thrown at Bachmann"

"I'm devastated that I'll miss the European Championship, especially here in Switzerland. This tournament was a big goal for me and I've given everything I've got over the last few months to be ready for it. To suffer a serious injury now, so close to the start, is incredibly difficult to accept. Not being able to be on the pitch and represent my country in front of our fans hurts a lot. I will now focus on my recovery, but my heart will always be with the team," Bachmann wrote on Instagram.

Home game as a podcast

