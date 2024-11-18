2:3 at the end against Spain - Murat Yakin names his bright spots from the game. And is looking forward to a few quiet days: "I'm exhausted."

2:3 in front of a sell-out crowd in Tenerife against European champions Spain, a courageous and solid performance in parts - Nati coach Murat Yakin is not dissatisfied with the last international match in 2024.

"As expected, Spain had a lot of possession and we fought with great solidarity." He was pleased for goalscorer Joël Monteiro, although "his first chance to score would almost have been easier to score than the second, which he converted ...". Yakin continued: "It's a shame that we lost two penalties."

Yakin is asked who his bright spots were. He mentions names like Monteiro and Miro Muheim. "Simon Sohm also had a good game and Vincent Sierro came in well with his diagonal balls."

And of course Yvon Mvogo, who played a strong game. "Yvon is a very cheerful and funny guy who works hard," said Yakin about the man who plays for Lorient in the French second division. The coach: "He wanted to switch, but it didn't happen and yet he is positive." He likes that. "But it's clear that Gregor Kobel is the number 1."

Yvon Mvogo showed his class. KEYSTONE

Will Contini stay on board?

What needs to happen now for the national team? For Yakin, one thing is clear: "The takeaway from the Nations League is that we weren't efficient enough. We need to score more goals with fewer chances. Our opponents are showing us how."

A journalist wanted to know which player had impressed him the most in 2024. His answer: Granit Xhaka. "He played an unbelievable season with Leverkusen and fought through to the last second at the European Championship. That deserves the greatest respect. It was Granit's best year."

A year that is not yet over. And the fall is a time when Yakin also has to worry about suddenly needing a new assistant due to the clubs looking for a coach. Yakin sees the danger that Giorgio Contini could jump ship if a suitable offer comes along. "I know that he wants to be head coach. We don't have to fool ourselves, if an offer comes, then ...". But he will of course fight for him.

The World Cup qualifiers will now be drawn in December. Yakin does not have a preferred opponent: "I'll take anything that comes along. In the end, I'm glad that we've finished the Nations League. At the moment I'm flat from a cold and glad to have a few days' rest."