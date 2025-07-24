Ezgjan Alioski is returning to FC Lugano after more than nine years abroad. The full-back has big plans for the Bianconeri.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Ezgjan Alioski is one of FC Lugano's big summer transfers.

Alioski previously played in Ticino and made 54 appearances for Lugano.

Back with the Luganesi, Alioski wants to add to his trophy collection after winning titles with Leeds, Fenerbahce and Al-Ahli. He explains to blue Sport: "I'm here to win something." Show more

FC Lugano announced the transfer of Ezgjan Alioski with fanfare. The former YB junior is returning to the club that believed in him and made him a Super League player.

In 2017, Alioski left Ticino and embarked on an adventure abroad - from England to Saudi Arabia via Turkey. He won the Championship with Leeds and was promoted to the Premier League, won the Cup with Fenerbahçe and finally crowned himself the winner of the AFC Champions League with Al-Ahli last May.

The constant belief in himself

Once booted out of YB after the U21s, Alioski's palmarès is well worth seeing. What he learned during his career: "Anything is possible in football," he tells blue Sport. He always believed in himself. "If you're not good enough for someone, you're good enough for someone else."

He is good enough for FC Lugano. In February 2016, he made his Super League debut in the south of Switzerland. In 54 games in all competitions, he scored 20 goals and set up 16 assists.

Desire for more titles

Nine and a half years after his debut in Switzerland's top flight, Alioski is back. With one goal: to win titles. "I came here to make things happen, to win something."

Lugano would have won the 2023 Cup title without him, but he wants to be part of it next time, says Alioski. "I'm very positive that I can also win something with Lugano."