Xherdan Shaqiri is welcomed at FC Basel. Around 2000 fans celebrate the returnee around St. Jakob-Park. Shaqiri is self-confident and in the mood for jokes.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Xherdan Shaqiri returns to FC Basel after 12 years. On Monday evening, the 32-year-old was welcomed by the FCB fans.

The returnee announced: "You know where FCB belongs, we will do everything we can to bring the bucket to Basel."

It is still uncertain whether Shaqiri will play in the home game against Yverdon on Sunday. He is not yet at 100 percent, according to the midfielder. Show more

Xherdan Shaqiri is back in Basel. The 32-year-old left FCB for Bayern Munich in 2012. After various top clubs and titles, Shaqiri is now returning to Basel. On Friday, FCB announced that the 125-time Swiss international would be returning to Basel, and now "Shaq" is already waving to the many fans from the balcony at St. Jakob-Park.

Around 2000 fans are expected to have gathered in front of the stadium on Monday evening to welcome him. The fans themselves are surprised that so many have managed to turn up on a Monday evening. A man in a wheelchair enthusiastically announces that he is surprised that there were even seats reserved for wheelchair users.

Xherdan Shaqiri grabs the microphone and delights the FCB supporters with sentences such as "It's always nice to be at home", "There was only ever one option for me, FC Basel!" or "You know where FCB belongs, we'll do everything we can to bring the bucket to Basel."

Shaqiri not only delights the numerous fans with his statements, he also makes them laugh. "I'm no longer twenty, but my left foot is still there," he jokes.

When will Shaqiri make his debut?

It is not yet clear whether Shaqiri will play in FC Basel's next match. On Sunday, Basel will face Yverdon-Sport at home.

Shaqiri will at least train with the team for the first time on Tuesday. However, he is not yet at 100 percent, as he has not played a game since the European Championships. We can expect more on Shaqiri's return to Basel, his fitness status and the reasons for his return on Tuesday. A press conference with the midfielder is scheduled for 1 p.m. blue Sport will report live.

