Toni Kroos received a special award at the Laureus Sport Awards. He was the fourth athlete ever to receive the Sporting Inspiration Award. At the press conference afterwards, he showed a reporter his limits.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you Toni Kroos consistently refused to answer questions about Real Madrid at the Laureus Awards and only wanted to talk about his award.

The German received the Sporting Inspiration Award for his long-standing commitment to his foundation for seriously ill children and emphasized the responsibility of athletes to give something back.

In addition to Kroos, other winners included Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, PSG, Lando Norris and Lamine Yamal. Show more

"I'm not going to answer any more questions about Real Madrid," said Toni Kroos, interrupting a Spanish reporter's questions. He wanted to know the former world-class Real midfielder's opinion on Kylian Mbappé. But the German immediately blocked the question. He only wanted to answer questions about his award.

The reporter then tried to rephrase his question. He asked about the importance of a playmaker in modern football, as Kroos himself was one. But the 36-year-old smelled the roast behind the question. He knew exactly what he was implying with this question. "I'm not stupid," Kroos replied.

Toni Kroos receives the Laureus Sporting Inspiration Award 🏆#Laureus26 pic.twitter.com/Y8Ia0n1Yml — Laureus (@LaureusSport) April 20, 2026

After all, Kroos was only the fourth person to receive the Sporting Inspiration Award from Laureus. Before him, only Mohamed Salah, former NFL star JJ Watt and the Olympic refugee team had received this award.

In his acceptance speech, Kroos emphasized what an honour it was for him to receive this award: "Receiving this Laureus Sporting Inspiration Award is a very special honour, all the more so as I find myself in the company of so many sporting greats - and in Madrid, the city where I have experienced many incredible moments in my career."

The 2014 world champion received the award for his great commitment to children in need. Since 2015, he has been involved with his foundation for seriously ill children and their families. It was clear to Kroos that he wanted to use his platform as an athlete: "I've always believed that this comes with the obligation to give something back. Through my own foundation, I have experienced the true power of sport to give hope and strength in the most difficult situations."

PSG wins team of the year title

In addition to the German, other athletes were also honored. Tennis pros Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were honored as Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year respectively. Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain were awarded the title of Team of the Year. Formula 1 world champion Lando Norris received the Breakthrough of the Year award and Barcelona's dribbling artist Lamine Yamal was named World Young Sportsperson.