Streller's goal record equaled: Jean-Pierre Nsame picks up at FC St. Gallen where he left off at Young Boys Keystone

Jean-Pierre Nsame equals a Super League record with his first goals for FC St. Gallen.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The double in the 2:1 win against FC Zurich on Sunday in the 23rd championship round were Nsame's 110th and 111th goals in the Swiss league. The former Cameroonian thus drew level with former Basel player Marco Streller.

Streller and Nsame are the most successful goalscorers since the Super League was introduced in 2003. "I've always said that I play football to convey these kinds of emotions and to have these emotions myself today," said Nsame in an interview with blue Sport. "Today I can proudly say that I'm on a par with Marco Streller, who was one of the great Swiss goalscorers. I'm proud to set this record, but above all I'm proud because we got the win - that was the most important thing for me," said the former YB player.

"If we had lost today and I had scored a brace, I probably wouldn't have come to the interview. Because for me it's first and foremost about the win. Today I'm the one who scored two goals, next time it will be someone else. But as long as we win, that's the most important thing," emphasizes the 31-year-old.

The record for the most goals scored in the Swiss championship, which has been running since 1933, is held by former Servettien Jacques "Jacky" Fatton with 273 goals (between 1944 and 1963), followed by YB legend Eugen "Geni" Meier (247 goals between 1951 and 1965) and long-time Basel player Josef "Seppe" Hügi (245 between 1942 and 1963).