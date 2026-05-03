FC Thun celebrates the first Swiss championship title in the club's history. Head coach and amateur DJ Mauro Lustrinelli is emblematic of the surprise champions' success.

Moritz Meister

Mauro Lustrinelli stands for Thun's success like no other. The Ticino native initially led the Bernese Oberland team back into the Super League last summer. Once there, he immediately set himself big goals, as he revealed to blue Sport during a home visit last November. "It was important for me to have that wow feeling. Not being relegated would not have been a wow feeling for us," he said at the time.

The man from Ticino and his team have certainly provided that wow feeling this season. It became clear early on in the season that FC Thun would not have much to do with relegation. Lustrinelli's team never let itself get rattled and defied all attacks from the competition, who also stumbled time and again.

In November, the Ticino native formulated his recipe for success as follows: "A red wine for a thousand francs doesn't make a good menu, it's the interplay of ingredients, the mix between a solid base and creativity that makes it. It's like a team: an expensive superstar doesn't make a successful team."

FC Thun is also looking in vain for that one superstar. At the Swiss champions, the team is the star and that is exactly what has made the team so successful this season.

So it's no wonder that FC Thun has enchanted the Super League with its football this season. Especially when their own coach sets the tone not only on the pitch. DJ Lustrigol got the fans going at Thun's promotion party. "When I can get into that DJ vibe, it's relaxing for me," he says.

Lustrinelli already on the list of several Bundesliga clubs

Only a few have managed to become champions as a promoted team. Thun's latest success has not gone unnoticed in Germany either. According to "Sky Sport", several Bundesliga clubs have already obtained information about the champion coach.

The Ticino coach's offensive approach and his knack for developing young players have attracted attention. It is therefore quite possible that the successful coach will soon receive an offer from Germany.