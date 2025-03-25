In the test match against Luxembourg, Ruben Vargas scores in the 29th minute to make it 3-0, his first brace in national team kit. That's what everyone thinks, but it's not. Because the goal is credited to Miro Muheim.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland beat Luxembourg 3:1 to end their eight-game winless streak.

Switzerland's third goal causes confusion. Ruben Vargas, who is initially celebrated as the double goal scorer, is not the official scorer. Instead, Miro Muheim can celebrate his goal debut.

The two direct scorers don't make a big deal of it after the game. Show more

Ruben Vargas moves to the middle, goes in for the finish and scores. 3:0 for Switzerland. The stadium announcer calls out the first name of the supposed double goal scorer and the fans, not even that numerous on this evening (8363 spectators), let out a loud Vaaaargaaas.

Watching the replay, SRF commentator Sascha Ruefer notices that Muheim has deflected the ball, but is also pretty sure that the goal is credited to Vargas. But he is wrong. In fact, Miro Muheim is later listed as the scorer.

Muheim happily accepts the gift. In the SRF interview after the game, he said: "I touched the ball a little, the majority of the goal naturally belongs to Ruben. But I'm happy to accept the goal." As Muheim had already set up Vargas' 1:0, he now has two goals to his name after two international appearances. Later in the mixed zone, Muheim reveals that he only found out after the game that he was the scorer.

The voices from the mixed zone

What the Nati cracks say on TV

Ruben Vargas

"The win is good. We dominated the game. Victory was the clear goal. I'm pleased that Miro Muheim is credited with the 3-0. I congratulated him, even if it was a curious goal."

Miro Muheim

"I enjoyed the game. We put in a very good performance as a team. I found out after the game that the goal was credited to me. I touched the ball a bit, the majority of the goal obviously belongs to Ruben (Vargas, ed.). But I'm happy to take the goal."

Breel Embolo

"The win is good. The way we played, especially in the first half, was very good. We were efficient and deserved to take a 3-0 lead. We did less in the 2nd half, but also had a few great chances. Now we're happy to have positive days again."

"Personally, I think Luxembourg are stronger than Northern Ireland. It was an away game in Northern Ireland. We knew that we had to be more variable against Luxembourg than we were against Northern Ireland. It suited us that Luxembourg also wanted to play. I'm glad that we were efficient up front.

Murat Yakin

"Miro Muheim and Ruben Vargas harmonized very well on the left flank. Muheim was very agile throughout the game, both defensively and offensively." Note: Yakin did not know after the game that Muheim was credited with the 3-0 goal. The national team coach acknowledges Beni Huggel's information with an "ok".

Eray Cömert

"The last five minutes weren't so good, but we were dominant for 85 minutes and created a lot of chances. We could easily have scored another five or six goals. We just didn't score them."

"I'm happy that I got minutes again. (...) After a long time, we've won a game again and it gives me confidence for June."