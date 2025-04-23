Iman Beney (left) and Naomi Luyet: the two harmonize on and off the pitch. Facebook: YB Frauen

The very talented Valais footballers Naomi Luyet and Iman Beney have been playing side by side for years, all the way to YB and the national team. In SPORTLERIN magazine, they talk about how football brought them together.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Iman Beney (18) and Naomi Luyet (19) are two of Switzerland's biggest talents. Together they play for YB and the Swiss national team, although Luyet is currently injured.

The two met on the football pitch, in the FC Savièse boys' team, when they were 8 and 9 years old. They have been inseparable ever since.

Their friendship goes far beyond football. However, they are aware that they will probably part ways in the not too distant future. After all, they both dream of a great career.

However, their paths are likely to cross again and again in the future as soon as the national team comes calling. Show more

This football friendship already has so many facets. At the end of 2020, Naomi Luyet and Iman Beney appeared together on a page of the Valais newspaper "Le Nouvelliste". 14 young sportswomen and sportsmen from the canton had been nominated for a Valais young sports award, including Luyet and Beney. There was a picture of both of them - but a wrong one of one of them. The next day, the "Nouvelliste" ran: "Naomi Luyet: le bon visage" - with a photo of the "right face" underneath. And: "Toutes nos excuses à Naomi Luyet".

A good four years later, this mistake would hardly happen again. Naomi Luyet is at most confused with Iman Beney. Or vice versa. The two are so close, so similar, that one sometimes starts a sentence and the other finishes it. The special thing about this football friendship is that it's not just a football friendship. It goes deeper.

Yes, Iman Beney and Naomi Luyet met on the football pitch, on the FC Savièse boys' team, aged 8 and 9. When asked if they liked each other from the start, Beney says: "We harmonized very well. It went like this: goal by Naomi after a pass from me. And afterwards: goal by me after a pass from Naomi. That helped." In many a relationship. In the relationship with the boys, "if you score a lot of goals, they have more respect," says Naomi Luyet. And in their relationship with each other: with every goal they scored, they got a little closer. Until they were inseparable.

So inseparable that together they represent the future of Swiss football. And for its face. The right face.

Iman Beney, YB winger, born in 2006, made her international debut in 2023. Beney was even called up for the 2023 World Cup, but the day after the squad was announced, she tore her cruciate ligament and was out for months.

Naomi Luyet, YB winger, born in 2005, made her international debut in 2024. At the Swiss Football Night in mid-January, she received the awards for best player in the Women's Super League and Youngster Female 2024. At that moment, the future was already the present.

They make the European Championship in Switzerland tangible

When the Swiss beat France 2:1 at the end of October 2024, Luyet scored the winning goal in beautiful style. Beney, who had just come on as a substitute, was standing in the penalty area when the ball sailed into the goal and immediately ran to Luyet. Inseparable.

When the two played a few days later in Bern's Wankdorf Stadium (1:1 against Basel), the 1,000 or so spectators repeatedly held their breath when Luyet went for a hook or a shot. At the end, the YB players signed autographs for almost half an hour. Luyet and Beney create a euphoria that only those who have seen it for themselves will believe. The European Championship in Switzerland is approaching, similarly young talents are already playing abroad, in Barcelona (Sydney Schertenleib), Rome (Alayah Pilgrim) or Freiburg (Leela Egli), the stars of the team anyway (Lia Wälti, Ramona Bachmann) - Beney and Luyet, however, make the occasion and the enthusiasm tangible with their closeness.

It is an enthusiasm made in Savièse - which is not precise enough. Naomi Luyet grew up in Chandolin, a village in the municipality of Savièse, while Beney grew up in Drône, another village in the same municipality. They spent their first years at school in Chandolin and Drône, and from middle school onwards they attended the same class in Savièse, side by side, lesson after lesson; but above all: game after game, goal after goal.

From 2018, they attended the Swiss Football Association's training center in Biel. Naomi Luyet says she was delighted when she found out she could go to boarding school, "I really wanted to go there". But her joy was even greater when she heard that Iman Beney had also made it. Sunday evening after Sunday evening, the two girls, aged 12 and 13, took the train from Sion to Biel. They made light of the two-hour journey and the change of trains in Lausanne, once taking the wrong train and heading towards Geneva. They got off again in Morges, "we were stressed," says Beney, but stress shared is stress halved.

They were important to each other along the way - not just for the journey from Sion to Biel, but in general.

In Biel, they lived with different host families, but only five minutes' walk from each other. In a video from this time, they are both asked what their favorite club is. Beney said: "Lyon." Luyet said: "Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain." A small difference, but today Luyet no longer knows why she also named Paris Saint-Germain back then. They both moved to YB in 2021, Luyet completed her A-levels in Biel, Beney started a commercial apprenticeship; today they live together in a shared flat near Bern. They both like their apartment to be tidy, but they also admit that they don't particularly like tidying up. They have never argued for more than ten minutes.

Football is part of the family history

When asked what they would like from the other, Naomi Luyet says: "Iman's full instep kicks." Iman Beney says: "Naomi's technique."

It is said that Naomi Luyet could hardly be separated from balls even as a small child. She got into football because of her older brother - and not so much because of her father, a former amateur footballer, who her daughter would like to know how he used to play. "Yes, of course," she has also played against him in the garden, "but being 40 in the garden is not the same as being 25 on the football pitch".

Football is part of Iman Beney's "family history", as she says herself. Her father Nicolas was a former professional goalkeeper for Sion, Wil, Aarau and Yverdon, among others, and also played for the U-21 team with Alex Frei and Ludovic Magnin. He is still a good footballer, says his daughter, "but only in goal". Her aunt Noémie Beney played 45 times for the national team, with players that Iman later also met in the selection. Older brother Roméo has a contract with FC Basel, while mother Cleo comes from Brazil, the country of football par excellence. But she, a Zumba teacher, had reservations about Iman's passion for football and sent the girl to dance. "But I didn't fancy it, I'm not that flexible," says Iman Beney. It wasn't until one day when an international football match took place in Savièse - with Marta, the multiple world champion, a Brazilian - that her mother said to Iman: "Okay, play football."

And so she played and played - and danced and danced. In the national team, they always have to dance before international matches, "to activate". She is a better dancer than Luyet, says Beney, despite her immobility. They both laugh, Luyet says: "When we're together, we have a connection that we don't feel with anyone else." When Luyet was first allowed to travel to the senior national team and Beney was still injured, Luyet asked how it was and who was nice to talk to. Now that they are in the squad together, they make sure that they don't always "stick together", but also spend time with others. However, Luyet has been missing from the last few moves together. For her, the dream of taking part in the European Championship is even in danger of being shattered, as she has been out injured since the end of November.

"I think we need to go our own way"

It is a special bond that football has fostered, with the victories and defeats that Beney and Luyet have experienced together, with the emotions that are stronger on the football pitch than, say, when they go to the movies together (toutes nos excuses to all friends who go to the movies together). They are also realistic enough to say that the friendship would not have become and remained so close without football. They don't have anywhere near as close a relationship with other former classmates from Savièse, Luyet says: "If we were just friends but not both footballers, we wouldn't be able to see each other as often - because the other one would be playing football."

And so the only question is how strange the idea of no longer playing for the same club one day feels. Because it is the course of time and the football world, of striving to get higher and higher: One day the Swiss league will be too small for the two of them, they will want to leave for a bigger league. Beney's contract with YB expires in the summer of 2025, Luyet's in 2026.

Beney says: "Yes", the idea is "a bit strange", but: "We can't stay together for the rest of our lives. The moment will come. But I'm not afraid of it." They know how unlikely it is that a major European club will sign two young Swiss players at the same time and give them the same development opportunities and equal playing time. And anyway: Lyon, the more or less shared desire of the past, is no longer the top priority. Instead, they rave about Barcelona as the best club and dream of playing in England.

Luyet says: "I think we need to go our own way." But before they even got to the point of going their own way, they needed each other - on a small scale, Sunday after Sunday, from Sion to Biel; and on a larger scale, day after day, in these still so young lives.

