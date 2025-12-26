  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"I'm enjoying it" Iman Beney has found happiness at ManCity - only Haaland hardly gets to see her

Jan Arnet

26.12.2025

Before the 2023 World Cup she was the tragic figure, at the home European Championship she was on a high: Iman Beney. Now the ManCity player also wants to catch the eye of Erling Haaland.

26.12.2025, 15:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Iman Beney missed the 2023 World Cup due to a cruciate ligament rupture, but celebrated a strong comeback and shone at the 2025 European Championship at home.
  • The young international has emotional memories of her time at the European Championships and uses them as motivation.
  • At Manchester City, Beney experiences everyday professional life at a high level, but regrets the lack of contact with top stars like Haaland.
Show more

Iman Beney knows the whole range of emotions: the deep pain as well as the superhuman joy. In the summer of 2023, Switzerland was preparing to play a good role at the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. And Iman Beney, just 17 years old at the time, made it into the squad at the last moment. But then fate struck: the daughter of former Under-21 international goalkeeper Nicolas Beney suffered a serious injury to her cruciate ligament. The World Cup dream was shattered before it had really begun. Devastating.

Swiss football fans were all the happier for Beney, who now plays in midfield for Manchester City, that the home European Championships were a complete success - the 19-year-old was in the starting line-up for all matches.

Nati star Schertenleib loves the creative side.

Nati star Schertenleib loves the creative side"I have my 5 to 10 crazy minutes every day"

She went through a wave of emotions, especially with the bitter memory of 2023. "Just when we walked onto the pitch in St. Jakob-Park, out of the tunnel - there was a huge cheer. And I thought: Wow, everyone's here for us." You have to have good nerves not to take off straight away. Especially as she also says: "I never thought I'd be playing in front of my own fans at a European Championship."

Back in the thick of European Championship fever thanks to videos

Beney has preserved her feelings. She keeps watching the videos from the summer, from the bus trips, from the stadium, from the games - to remind herself, to motivate herself or to build herself up from time to time. "Every time I watch the videos, I wish it was the European Championship again."

But the present is different: Manchester City. Being allowed to play there is sometimes challenging, difficult, sometimes tough - but above all it's great. "I enjoy it. It's really cool," she says.

Iman Beney has been playing for Manchester City since last summer.
Iman Beney has been playing for Manchester City since last summer.
imago

Beney also enjoys the privileges that women now have at Manchester City. The good infrastructure, the good pitches. "We have a great campus. And now a new building for the women." The intensity of the training also suits her. She is challenged all day long. Team training, individual training, care, physiotherapy. "There's little time for anything else."

Beney only regrets one thing: there is hardly any interaction with the men - they train separately. "We rarely see them. They're on one side, we're on the other," says Beney. Further successes would certainly help Beney & Co. to catch the attention of Erling Haaland and other City greats. Certainly success with the national team too.

More football

Super League. Lausanne defender Abdallah tears cruciate ligament

Super LeagueLausanne defender Abdallah tears cruciate ligament

Dream goals by the meter. The most beautiful goals of the year to enjoy

Dream goals by the meterThe most beautiful goals of the year to enjoy

Already over 1500 people affected. Further arrests in Turkish betting scandal

Already over 1500 people affectedFurther arrests in Turkish betting scandal

Special Christmas present.

Special Christmas present"My dream come true" - Bayern star reveals baby news

"I can't tell that to a lady"Ancillo and Heliane Canepa remember Sven Hotz

Only one game on Boxing Day. Christmas stress in the Premier League comes late

Only one game on Boxing DayChristmas stress in the Premier League comes late