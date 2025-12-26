Before the 2023 World Cup she was the tragic figure, at the home European Championship she was on a high: Iman Beney. Now the ManCity player also wants to catch the eye of Erling Haaland.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Iman Beney missed the 2023 World Cup due to a cruciate ligament rupture, but celebrated a strong comeback and shone at the 2025 European Championship at home.

The young international has emotional memories of her time at the European Championships and uses them as motivation.

At Manchester City, Beney experiences everyday professional life at a high level, but regrets the lack of contact with top stars like Haaland. Show more

Iman Beney knows the whole range of emotions: the deep pain as well as the superhuman joy. In the summer of 2023, Switzerland was preparing to play a good role at the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. And Iman Beney, just 17 years old at the time, made it into the squad at the last moment. But then fate struck: the daughter of former Under-21 international goalkeeper Nicolas Beney suffered a serious injury to her cruciate ligament. The World Cup dream was shattered before it had really begun. Devastating.

Swiss football fans were all the happier for Beney, who now plays in midfield for Manchester City, that the home European Championships were a complete success - the 19-year-old was in the starting line-up for all matches.

She went through a wave of emotions, especially with the bitter memory of 2023. "Just when we walked onto the pitch in St. Jakob-Park, out of the tunnel - there was a huge cheer. And I thought: Wow, everyone's here for us." You have to have good nerves not to take off straight away. Especially as she also says: "I never thought I'd be playing in front of my own fans at a European Championship."

Back in the thick of European Championship fever thanks to videos

Beney has preserved her feelings. She keeps watching the videos from the summer, from the bus trips, from the stadium, from the games - to remind herself, to motivate herself or to build herself up from time to time. "Every time I watch the videos, I wish it was the European Championship again."

But the present is different: Manchester City. Being allowed to play there is sometimes challenging, difficult, sometimes tough - but above all it's great. "I enjoy it. It's really cool," she says.

Iman Beney has been playing for Manchester City since last summer. imago

Beney also enjoys the privileges that women now have at Manchester City. The good infrastructure, the good pitches. "We have a great campus. And now a new building for the women." The intensity of the training also suits her. She is challenged all day long. Team training, individual training, care, physiotherapy. "There's little time for anything else."

Beney only regrets one thing: there is hardly any interaction with the men - they train separately. "We rarely see them. They're on one side, we're on the other," says Beney. Further successes would certainly help Beney & Co. to catch the attention of Erling Haaland and other City greats. Certainly success with the national team too.