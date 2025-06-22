Iman Beney is moving from Young Boys to Manchester City. Born in Valais, she played for the Bernese club for four years. The 18-year-old attacking player was also nominated for the European Championship by Pia Sundhage.

Syl Battistuzzi

"I'm very happy to be here and can't wait for it to start," Beney is quoted as saying on the club website.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Swiss international Iman Beney, subject to international clearance and a work visa 🩵 — Manchester City Women (@ManCityWomen) June 22, 2025

