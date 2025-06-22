  1. Residential Customers
National team shooting star leaves YB Iman Beney moves to Manchester City

Syl Battistuzzi

22.6.2025

Iman Beney is moving from Young Boys to Manchester City. Born in Valais, she played for the Bernese club for four years. The 18-year-old attacking player was also nominated for the European Championship by Pia Sundhage.

"I'm very happy to be here and can't wait for it to start," Beney is quoted as saying on the club website.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">We are delighted to announce the signing of Swiss international Iman Beney, subject to international clearance and a work visa 🩵</p>&mdash; Manchester City Women (@ManCityWomen) <a href="https://twitter.com/ManCityWomen/status/1936756076181102669?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 22, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

