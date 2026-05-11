Iman Beney (left) shines for ManCity with two assists. imago

Keystone-SDA's overview of what's happening in the Swiss Women's Super League and a look at the performances of some Nati players in the foreign leagues.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Women's Super League

The starting position ahead of the semi-final second legs

On Friday, FC Zurich and Servette Chênois faced each other at the Letzigrund - the two teams who shared all the league titles between 2018 and 2024. However, the result was clearly in Servette's favor. The qualification winners go into the second leg on Friday with a 4:0 advantage.

The reigning champions from Bern won only slightly less clearly against St. Gallen. The YB women won 3:1 away from home. The women from eastern Switzerland, who were subsequently declared winners of the first play-off round due to a substitution error by Basel in the quarter-final second leg, need at least two goals away from home on Saturday to force extra time.

Promotion and relegation round

While the title is at stake in the play-offs, Luzern, Thun. Sion and Yverdon will be fighting to stay in the same division or be promoted. Super League side FC Luzern have digested the disappointment of narrowly missing out on the play-offs and have won all three of their games so far. FC Thun, on the other hand, are doing less well. The Bernese Oberland side lost against Yverdon and Lucerne, and only managed a win against FC Sion. Now a potentially decisive game awaits on Sunday: Thun need a win away against Yverdon, who have won two of their three games, to have a realistic chance of staying up.

Swiss women in foreign leagues

England

Manchester City beat Chelsea to reach the cup final - thanks in part to Iman Beney. The Swiss international came on as a substitute and scored the equalizer in the 86th minute to make it 2-1 and five minutes later. The victory over the reigning English champions ultimately came in extra time. Goalkeeper Livia Peng remained on the bench for 120 minutes for Chelsea.

Italy

AS Roma have already been crowned champions of the Italian Serie A since last week. Alayah Pilgrim's team have now notched up another victory. The striker, who came on as a second-half substitute, scored the final goal of the evening in the 3-0 win against Sassuolo. Sassuolo's goalkeeper was Noemi Benz, who moved to Italy from FC Zurich last summer.

Germany

Lydia Andrade is still in form in the Bundesliga. The 27-year-old scored 1:0 in the 2:1 win against Hamburg, Andrade's third goal in three games.

Alena Bienz was also among the goalscorers in the Bundesliga this weekend. In the match against VfL Wolfsburg, however, she was unable to turn things around with the 2:3 equalizer. She and SC Freiburg ultimately lost the game 2:4.

VfB Stuttgart are promoted to the Bundesliga. With Switzerland's Julia Glaser in the starting eleven, the team won 4:1 against VfL Wolfsburg's second team to secure promotion. Glaser scored to make it 2:0 at the interval.