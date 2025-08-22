Kastriot Imeri is now playing for FC Thun. The midfielder talks to blue Sport about his move from YB to the Bernese Oberland.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you After three years at YB, Kastriot Imeri is seeking his fortune at FC Thun, at least for this season.

Under Mauro Lustrinelli, whom Imeri knows from their time together in the U21 national team, he wants to get back on track.

However, Imeri does not regret the move to YB: "It wasn't a mistake, I learned a lot." Show more

Kastriot Imeri moved from Servette to Young Boys in 2022 as one of the most promising Swiss talents. However, the attacking midfielder was unable to develop into an undisputed regular in Bern. Since his serious knee injury in September 2023, he has mostly only played as a substitute at YB.

Despite having a contract until 2027, it was clear to Imeri that he needed a change this summer. So he moved to FC Thun on loan for this season. "I need confidence and playing time," he says in an interview with blue Sport. "I believe I can find that in Thun. That's also why I came here."

Another reason for his move to Thun was coach Mauro Lustrinelli. "I know him from the U21 national team and hold him in high regard," says Imeri. He also likes the environment. "Thun is like a big family."

"A small door is closing now"

The 25-year-old can't really explain why he wasn't able to fully assert himself at YB. "There was a lot of competition. That's football. It consists of ups and downs. A small door is now closing because I didn't get the time I would have liked."

But he doesn't regret the move to YB in 2022. "It wasn't a mistake, I learned a lot. YB really shaped me as a person and as a footballer. I won titles, which is what counts in the end. And I had great teammates from whom I was able to learn every day," says Imeri.

But the YB chapter is over for now, and the former international (1 international cap) is now concentrating on his task in Thun: "We're aiming for the top 6. We will give everything!"

Imeri is likely to make his first Super League appearance for Thun on Saturday. The newly promoted team will host FC Zurich - and will be looking for their fourth win in four games. blue Sport will broadcast the game live, kick-off is at 18:00.

