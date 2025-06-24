YB coach Imke Wübbenhorst sees a trio as the favorites to win the European Championships Keystone

Imke Wübbenhorst will be following the European Championship closely as a TV pundit. Although the YB coach sees other teams ahead, she also believes the Swiss can advance to the knockout phase.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Imke Wübbenhorst is packing when her cell phone rings. The 36-year-old wants to take a week's vacation before she faces an intense but also very exciting July. The Young Boys coach will be covering the Women's Euro 2025 as an expert for Swiss television, both in the studio at Leutschenbach in Zurich and in the stadiums.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be involved in an event like this," says Wübbenhorst. In the weeks since winning the title with Young Boys, the German has been intensively involved with the 16 national teams that will play for the 14th European Women's Championship title in Switzerland between July 2 and 27.

The trio of favorites

For Wübbenhorst, Spain, France and Germany form the trio of favorites, whereby she sees the Iberians, with their two world-class players Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati, ahead of the French. The Germans, on the other hand, would not achieve success through outstanding individual players, but as a strong collective. "Germany has a very homogeneous squad," says Wübbenhorst and uses the last encounter between the DFB team and the Swiss last November to show what is done better in the country of the record European champions (8 titles) than here.

Back then, Pia Sundhage's team were clearly shown their limits in a 6-0 defeat at the Letzigrund in Zurich. Wübbenhorst recalls that the Germans also scored their goals back then thanks to their strong presence in the Swiss penalty area. "There's a big difference in terms of physicality," she says, referring not only to the physical power with which the German players seek to attack, but also to their speed - in terms of ball circulation and running, but also mentally, how quickly they make decisions on the pitch.

It's a gap that will be difficult for the Swiss national team to make up. Wübbenhorst assumes that it will only be possible to recruit differently and therefore take better account of the physical aspect once there is a wider range of girls playing football.

The lack of automatisms

The East Frisian has now been working in Bern for three years and has made Switzerland her home. Accordingly, she would be only too happy to predict a successful home European Championship for the SFA delegation. However, she notes: "The results in the Nations League have shown that Switzerland is unfortunately struggling at the moment."

After the European Championship, the Swiss women will have to try to fight their way back to the highest level after being relegated from League A again. However, Wübbenhorst has also identified things that the team has been struggling with for some time. First and foremost, scoring goals. "Very little has come forward recently," the YB coach states, which she attributes not only, but also to the tactical approach adopted by Sundhage.

The Swede swears by a 3-5-2 system in which the two full-backs drop back into a five-man backline, while they are also expected to join in the attack when in possession of the ball. "I wonder whether the best players are available for this system," says Wübbenhorst.

Iman Beney in particular, with whom she has now worked for several seasons at YB, is often nominated for this position by the national team coach, although Wübbenhorst believes that the young player from Valais, who will continue her career at Manchester City, would be better suited to a more attacking role. "Iman has her strengths defensively in the run-in," says Wübbenhorst. However, if she has to move back defensively or prevent crossing passes, she still has potential.

Gaining experience in this unfamiliar position is certainly not a bad thing for Beney's development, but at the same time, she and some of her team-mates lack automatisms in this tactical alignment. "And if you have to think too long at international level because you can't fall back on your usual patterns, that's usually a problem."

The opponents within reach

But even if she would do a few things differently as national coach, it is important for Wübbenhorst to express her confidence in her professional colleague Sundhage. "Pia has her philosophy and she sticks to it. That's good," she says.

In any case, the YB coach would be delighted if the home team were suddenly successful on the European Championship stage despite difficult preparations. Wübbenhorst says: "Finland and Iceland should be beatable. And Norway is not far away either. With the crowd behind them, the quarter-finals are certainly possible."