St. Pauli coach Alexander Blessin saw his team win at home. Picture: Keystone

St. Pauli gain some breathing space in the Bundesliga relegation battle. The Hamburg side celebrated a 1-0 home win against Hoffenheim, who are also in danger of relegation, to kick off the 26th round.

Keystone-SDA SDA

St. Pauli picked up three points for the first time since the end of January and six games. Former German junior international Noah Weisshaupt secured the win against Hoffenheim with his first goal of the season in the 51st minute.

Weisshaupt's goal was only the third in the last seven games for St. Pauli, who have the worst attack in the league. Nevertheless, these three goals were enough for five points. The gap to the barrage place is now five points.

Telegram and table:

St. Pauli - Hoffenheim 1:0 (0:0). - 29,546 spectators. - Goal: 51st Weisshaupt 1:0.