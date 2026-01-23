Even on the evening before match day, the area around SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles is teeming with Bosnian fans. Ahead of the match against Switzerland, they’re not only clearly outnumbering the Swiss supporters—they’re also euphoric and confident of victory.

No time? blue News summarizes for you blue Sport takes a look around Los Angeles on the evening before the World Cup match between Switzerland and Bosnia.

The mood check paints a clear picture: The Bosnian fans clearly outnumber the Swiss ones.

The Bosnian fans also have high hopes for their team’s performance on the field. Fortunately for the Swiss national team, however, Thursday’s match will be decided on the field—not in the stands.

On the evening before the Nati’s blockbuster match against Bosnia, blue Sport visits both fan camps in Los Angeles. The Swiss are gathering at a pub near the famous Santa Monica Beach, while the Bosnians are near SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

When it comes to comparing the fans, the Swiss clearly come up short. The Bosnians are vastly superior to the Swiss fans not only in numbers but also in terms of atmosphere. And they’re also ahead when it comes to euphoria and confidence. One fan says, “Look around—this enthusiasm, this fire. That’s why we’re going to win.” Another adds, “We’ve got heart and pride. I’m predicting a 3–1 victory!”

Hundreds are singing, dancing, and celebrating well into the night. Among them are numerous Bosnian-Swiss fans. Last Friday, thousands of Bosnian supporters already took Vancouver by storm; now they’re in Los Angeles. Up to 40,000 are expected to be in the stadium for the match against Switzerland—demand for tickets was huge. “It’ll be an away game for Switzerland,” says a Bosnian woman.

Fortunately, the match will be played on the field and not off it. Otherwise, Switzerland wouldn’t stand a chance. At the press conference, Murat Yakin commented on the large turnout of Bosnian fans: “We’re experienced and can handle it. If we keep the ball moving and play our game, we’ll certainly silence their fans.” Midfielder Remo Freuler praises the fans and says, “They might be louder in the stands. But on the field, it’s the style of play that counts—and that’s where we want to win.”

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