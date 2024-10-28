The end of an era: today is the first time since 2003 that neither of these two superstars has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or. Getty/blue

Today, a new star is lifting the Ballon d'Or. Lionel Messi (8 wins) and Cristiano Ronaldo (5 wins) are not up for selection for the first time since 2003. blue shows which stars the two mega-stars have stood in front of the sun in recent years.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you The era is over: for the first time in 21 years, neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or.

Real winger Vinicius Junior is the favorite for the title, with Jude Bellingham and Rodri also in with a chance.

Messi and Ronaldo share 13 titles: blue shows which superstars the two exceptional talents have stood in front of the sun. Show more

Vinicius Junior is considered the top favorite for the Ballon d'Or, which will be awarded this Monday evening in Paris. His Real Madrid team-mate Jude Bellingham and Rodri (Manchester City) are the most serious contenders.

It will almost be a historic vote for World Player of the Year. For the first time in 21 years, neither world champion Lionel Messi nor his long-standing rival Cristiano Ronaldo are on the list of 30 nominated football stars.

While Messi was able to secure the golden ball for the eighth time in 2023 after a strong World Cup in Qatar, the 37-year-old will be missing this time. His performances in the USA for Inter Miami and the goals scored by CR7, who is two years older, in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr are no longer of any great sporting relevance.

Since 2008, Messi and Ronaldo have almost always come out on top; apart from Luka Modric (2018) and Karim Benzema (2022), there has been no other winner. Now that the era of Messi (8 Ballon d'Or) and Ronaldo (5) is over, it's time for a brief look back.

The big question: Who would have won the Ballon d'Or in recent years in a world without Messi and Ronaldo? This is what the winners would have been without the two high-flyers since 2008.

Fernando Torres

In 2008, Spain's Fernando Torres would have lifted the trophy, relegating his compatriots Iker Casillas and Xavi to second and third place.

Fernando Torres would have won the Ballon d'Or in 2008. Getty images

Xavi and Iniesta

In 2009 and 2011, it would have been Barcelona's Xavi who would have won, while in 2010 and 2012 it would have been the turn of his congenial partner Andrés Iniesta.

Without Messi and Ronaldo, Andrés Iniesta (l.) and Xavi (r.) would each have lifted the coveted trophy twice. KEYSTONE

Ribéry and Neuer

In 2013, after 5 Spanish triumphs in a row, it would be a Frenchman's turn. The podium: Franck Ribéry ahead of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Neymar. A year later, a goalkeeper would be honored: Manuel Neuer wins the Ballon d'Or 2014 in a world without CR7 and Zauberfloh.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer would have been Footballer of the Year 2014. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Neymar, Griezmann, Van Dijk, Lewandowski and Haaland

In 2015 and 2017 it would be Neymar. Antoine Griezmann in 2016. Dutchman Virgil Van Dijk would displace Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah in the 2019 honors. After the trophy was not awarded in 2020, it would go to Robert Lewandowski in 2021. Erling Haaland would have inherited in 2023.

Erling Haaland would have won last year, but Messi was ahead of him in the sun. dpa

From now on, there will be no need for a Shadow Ballon d'Or list, because Messi and Ronaldo will make way and will no longer be allowed to stand in front of the sun.