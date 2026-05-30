Jesse Marsch announced the Canadian World Cup squad in North Carolina. Keystone

Switzerland's World Cup opponents Canada have announced their squad for the home tournament as part of a training camp in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The best-known names in national coach Jesse March's squad are full-back Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich and striker Jonathan David from Juventus Turin. Also in the squad is former Basel player Liam Millar from Premier League promotion contenders Hull City. Like half the team, the trio were already part of Canada's World Cup squad four years ago in Qatar.

Liam Millar is in Canada's World Cup squad. Keystone

Davies, who is set to be captain, is currently recovering from a thigh injury and is expected to join the co-hosts' team on Monday. The 25-year-old will not be available for the test match against Uzbekistan in Edmonton. Marsch even assumes that Davies will also miss the first World Cup match against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Friday, June 12. Canada's other preliminary round games are against Qatar on June 18 and Switzerland on June 24 in Vancouver.