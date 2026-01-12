Ardon Jashari is also player of the year in Belgium. Imago

Ardon Jashari receives another award as a former FC Brugge player. The Swiss midfielder is Belgium's Player of the Year 2025.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Last May, before his move from Bruges to AC Milan, Jashari had already been honored twice, as best player and best talent for the past season. The 23-year-old from central Switzerland was awarded the "Golden Shoe" as the best player of the past year.

Jashari's selection came as a complete surprise. Two of his former teammates, Greece's Christos Tzolis and Belgium's Hans Vanaken, had been the first contenders for the award.

Of course, the award was also unexpected for Jashari himself. Sunday was correspondingly hectic for him. He was in the starting line-up for the first time in Serie A in AC Milan's 1-1 draw with Fiorentina and then had little time to make the journey to Belgium. The celebration took place on the same day in Ostend.

"I will never forget Belgium and the club Bruges when I look at this trophy," said Jashari, holding the trophy in his hand. "I am very proud to have received this important prize. That's why I'd like to thank all the people at FC Brugge once again. Without them, this would never have been possible."