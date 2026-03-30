Karl-Heinz Rummenigge: "... then you have to go the way of European justice." (archive picture) Lukas Barth/dpa

It's not just Uli Hoeness who has had enough of exploding expenditure on consultants. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge also has problems with drastic fees - and is even talking about going to Brussels.

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Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the long-serving Munich CEO, believes that legal action is a sensible option in the debate about drastically increased expenses for consultants.

"First of all, you should try to do the good thing. If that doesn't work, you have to go through the European judiciary. So far, politicians have been quite reluctant to regulate in this way because they prefer free competition. But even in Brussels, it should be recognized that spending in football has long exceeded all limits," Rummenigge told the Spanish sports newspaper "AS" in an interview.

"A joint solution is needed"

The world governing body FIFA must continue to drive forward reforms in the transfer system. "The idea of a fixed five percent of a player's annual salary going to the advisor is a very good one. That would be a good starting point, because we are currently at around ten percent," said Rummenigge. "We need a joint solution, because apart from the exploding salaries, these consultant commissions are the biggest problem in football. Unfortunately, German courts in particular have so far overturned a cap on commissions."

However, Rummenigge has initially suggested a round table. "We are all in the same boat. That's why I think we should all sit down at the same table: the consultants themselves, but also the associations, leagues and clubs," said the long-serving FC Bayern CEO.

1.347 billion dollars to consultants

"We have completely lost our bearings. Last summer, 1.347 billion dollars (the equivalent of around 1.17 billion euros) was paid in commissions to consultants. Five years ago, it was 500 million - and that was already a lot," he continued.

"If FC Bayern buys a player from Freiburg, Freiburg then signs a player from Mainz and Mainz in turn signs another player, then the money stays in the football cycle. What the consultants rake in, on the other hand, doesn't - and that damages our sport enormously. At FC Bayern, we will tackle this issue more consistently in future," Rummenigge announced.

FC Bayern wants to set an example

His colleague on the Bayern supervisory board, Uli Hoeness, had also recently spoken of a tougher approach by the record German football champions. "We will no longer put up with consultants alone determining how things go. Their contribution is increasingly disproportionate to the remuneration that is demanded and often paid in the end," he said.

Rummenigge believes that FC Bayern is in a position to set an example. "First of all, FC Bayern Munich is not an address that consultants can simply bypass. If we no longer want to work with a consultant, there will be consequences," he explained.