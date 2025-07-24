Martin Blaser opens the new FC Lugano season. KEYSTONE

Lugano has set itself ambitious goals for the 2025/26 season: finishing in the top six of the Super League, winning the Swiss Cup and qualifying for a European competition.

CEO Martin Blaser explained that although the club is compared to teams such as Basel and YB, its financial resources are more comparable to those of FC Luzern.

The 2025/26 season will be Lugano's last at the Cornaredo. The opening of the AIL Arena is planned for May 29-31, albeit without an opening match. Show more

At the traditional press conference at the start of the season, FC Lugano announced its goals for the 2025/26 season: To finish the league in the top six, reach and win the final of the Swiss Cup and qualify for a European competition.

A year ago, the club was still aiming for third place in the championship. To achieve these new goals, FCL has a budget of CHF 30 million at its disposal, excluding UEFA bonuses.

Blaser: "Financial resources like Lucerne"

Martin Blaser explains the economic aspect: "In German-speaking Switzerland, we are regarded as a club without borders. I have heard that we are compared to clubs like Basel and YB, but in reality we have resources like Lucerne."

The CEO emphasizes: "UEFA allows a total overspend of 60 million over three years. So it's not that we don't want to spend, but if we want to participate in the European Cups, we simply can't."

The last season in front of the AIL Arena

This will be Lugano's last season at the Cornaredo stadium. Work on the AIL Arena is progressing and the opening to the public is expected to take place on the weekend of May 29-31, 2026. However, an opening match is not planned.

Advance sales of season tickets for the new arena have already begun, but according to Blaser, the figures reflect those of last season and have not increased significantly at present.

