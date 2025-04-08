Today in Iceland, the national team wants to end its winless streak and goal drought. If Pia Sundhage's team fail to do so, they could be relegated from Group A of the Nations League.

Michael Wegmann

Hot duel today in Iceland for the Nati. Pia Sundhage's team urgently need to pick up points, preferably three, if they don't want to be relegated from Group A of the Nations League. Relegation would be tantamount to making it more difficult to qualify for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

But that is not the only reason why the performance and, above all, the result today in Reykjavik is crucial. After 5 games in a row without a win and scoring just one goal, a sense of achievement would do more than good. For the morale in the team and for the mood and confidence in their own country in view of the European Championship in around three months' time.

Who will be on the hunt for goals in Iceland

Today is the most important international match until the start of the European Championship. National team goalie Elvira Herzog says: "I can't say now whether it's the most important game. But it's a very important one."

Sundhage wants to see a reaction after the last few winless performances. "We came to Iceland to win." Probably the biggest challenge: scoring goals. "That's a recurring theme," says Sundhage with a grin. "We need to create more chances and need more offensive power."

She does not want to reveal whether she will make any personnel changes in view of the 0:2 against France. However, there is a good chance that national team star Ramona Bachmann, who has been on the bench most of the time recently due to a fitness deficit, will be allowed to start again.

They also need to improve in their own penalty area. The goals conceded in the 2-0 defeat to France and the 2-1 loss to Norway were too easy. Especially when the French scored from a free kick to make it 2-0, the defense, and Herzog in particular, did not cut a figure. "The communication wasn't quick and clear enough," said Herzog. "It's important to learn from mistakes," says Sundhage.