For the Nati, the football year begins with test matches against Northern Ireland and Luxembourg. Winger Dan Ndoye says in an interview with blue Sport: "We have to get ready for the World Cup qualifiers, so these are crucial games for us."

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss national team starts its football year with test matches against Northern Ireland and Luxembourg.

Dan Ndoye has been named in the national team. The Bologna striker tells blue Sport in an interview: "It was a childhood dream to play for the national team. The fact that it worked out was because I always believed in it."

The World Cup qualifiers with tricky opponents begin for the national team in the fall. Ndoye says: "To qualify for the World Cup, you have to get big opponents out of the way." Show more

The Swiss national team has its first match in 2025. After a training camp in Faro, Portugal, the Nati will face Northern Ireland in Belfast on Friday and Murat Yakin's team will host Luxembourg in St. Gallen on Tuesday. "We need these test matches to get us ready for September, so they are important dates with landmark games for us," explained winger Dan Ndoye. The two games could be used to try out a few things in order to be ready for the World Cup qualifiers in the fall.

In the big interview with blue Sport (the full interview in French is attached below the article), Ndoye also talks about what the national team means to him: "It was a childhood dream to play for the national team. The reason it worked out was because I always believed in it. I've done that since I was four years old."

Ndoye explains that talent only accounts for around ten percent of a player because there are so many other factors: "When it comes to asserting yourself against the best in the region or even the country, those who want it more come out on top. It was the same for me - I wanted it badly." That's why he also tells the youngsters to believe in their dream and work hard to achieve it.

The national team opponents

The World Cup qualifiers begin for the national team in the fall. Tricky opponents await with Sweden, Kosovo and Slovenia: "To qualify for the World Cup, you have to get big chunks out of the way," explains Ndoye when asked about the opponents.

It is important to stay true to yourself. Ndoye also looks back to last summer with the successful European Championship: "If we reach the level of the European Championship and use the qualities of the team, we will certainly manage it."

Ndoye explains that the national team has to be good, especially in the important games. He believes the team can achieve this with the right mentality: "We will enjoy it under pressure and give our best as always."

Ndoye also has a message for the national team fans: "I hope that the fans will support us as well as they did at the Euros. With them behind us, we can achieve great things and then get on the plane together in 2026."

The whole interview with Ndoye in French: