Renato Steffen had to go into intensive care after a collision with Lausanne goalkeeper Karlo Letica in September - his condition was critical at the time. Now the Lugano star talks about his difficult time.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you After a serious collision, Renato Steffen suffered a lung trauma with pneumothorax in September and spent two days in intensive care.

The Lugano star talks to blue Sport about the accident and his difficult time.

"My condition was critical, but fortunately we were able to treat it well," says Steffen looking back and emphasizes that he doesn't want to go through an experience like that again until the end of his career. Show more

On September 17, there was a serious collision at the Cornaredo. Lugano's Renato Steffen straddles the ball at full speed, misses it and crashes into the rushing Lausanne keeper Karlo Letica. Steffen remains down. As he is carried off the pitch on a stretcher, he is shown red.

Steffen subsequently has to go to hospital and is diagnosed with right lung trauma and pneumothorax. blue Sport learned at the time that Steffen's condition was critical after the crash - the winger even had to spend two days in intensive care and was only discharged from hospital five days later.

Steffen talks about his critical condition

Before Lugano's home game against FC St. Gallen, Steffen appears on blue Sport for an interview and talks about how he experienced the situation at the time: "Of course the action was unnecessary. It was difficult to stop when you're in the flow like that." When he sees the situation again now, it still hurts, says the attacker: "It was bitter that I then had to go into intensive care and didn't know which way I was going to go."

Steffen went on to explain that his condition was critical: "With pneumothorax, you never know exactly how much air is in between and it's difficult to breathe. It was critical, but fortunately we were able to treat it well."

Physically, he is now feeling better from week to week, but when he takes a deep breath, he still feels some pain, especially in his rib. Mentally, it's more difficult at the moment: "Anyone who knows me knows that I don't like sitting outside and watching my team. I want to help the team. I'm working on being back as quickly as possible."

"I don't want to experience anything like this again"

Steffen goes on to explain that many things took a back seat after the accident and that health took priority over football: "That's why it was good to have an experience like this, but I don't want to go through something like this again until the end of my career."

It is not yet clear when exactly Steffen will make his comeback: "It's difficult to give an exact prognosis at the moment. I hope I can play a few more games for Lugano before the winter break."