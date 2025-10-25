Denis Hediger enjoys the trust of FCZ boss Ancillo Canepa as interim coach Keystone

The 10th round of the Super League begins with two new coaches. While Winterthur quickly got to grips with their future with Patrick Rahmen, FCZ abruptly ended their experiment with Van der Gaag.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The dismissal of the coach in Zurich was unexpected. Even though FCZ suffered their second defeat in a row last weekend in Lugano, the time did not yet seem right for a change of personnel at the head of the team. The situation in the table is not dramatic and there has only been one match since the international break, that 0:1 in Ticino.

The fact that Mitchell van der Gaag was nevertheless dismissed just a few weeks after signing in the summer was due to a team meeting on Monday in which the coach lost the confidence of his players. President Ancillo Canepa told a media conference on Friday: "After the discussion, we were contacted by a delegation from the team with a request for a meeting. This then took place on Tuesday. We were informed that the coach had lost the team after the meeting." The decision to dismiss Van der Gaag was taken at an extraordinary board meeting.

YB and Basel are waiting for Hediger

Canepa made it quite clear that the appointment of the Dutchman last May was a mistake. Without going into detail about the fatal meeting for Van der Gaag, the FCZ boss let it slip that the dismissed coach lacked the energy and temperament to meet the demands. The club had deliberately wanted to appoint a calmer coach as Ricardo Moniz's successor. "We have to accept the criticism that we didn't define calm precisely. Calm does not mean... A team also needs emotions and energy from time to time."

In Denis Hediger, the task of getting FC Zurich back on track in the short term fell to someone who certainly doesn't lack energy. However, the former defensive midfielder must deliver quickly. Difficult tasks await with Young Boys at the Letzigrund on Sunday and FC Basel away on Wednesday. His role is clearly defined as an interim one. Van der Gaag's definitive successor is likely to be someone else.

Herculean task

FC Winterthur have had longer to prepare for the change of coach. The sacking of Uli Forte was in the air at the bottom of the table with just two points. With Patrick Rahmen, FCW is now attempting a "return to the future". The 56-year-old Basel native is responsible for Zurich's best Super League era. In the 2023/2024 season, he led the club to the top 6 with some spectacular football.

Winterthur, who have made the second-worst start ever in the history of the Super League, will be looking for their first win at home against Luzern on Saturday evening. To achieve this, Rahmen will have to stabilize their defence in particular. They have conceded 28 goals in their nine games so far, more than any other team after nine Super League rounds.