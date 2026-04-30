Swiss FIFA President Gianni Infantino has no doubts about Iran's participation in the World Cup. Keystone

FIFA President Gianni Infantino began his speech at the Congress of Football's world governing body on Thursday with the assurance that Iran will take part in this summer's World Cup.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"We must unite, we must bring people together. Football unites the world," said the Swiss in Vancouver. He had no doubt. "Iran will take part in the 2026 World Cup. And of course Iran will play in the USA," said Infantino. Two weeks ago, he had already confirmed that Iran would "definitely" take part in the World Cup despite the war with the USA.

US President Donald Trump had only advised Iran not to participate in March, citing security concerns. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently stated that the decision on whether Iran would participate in the World Cup was up to Iran. At the same time, however, he also said: "The problem with Iran would not be the athletes. It would be some of the other people they want to bring."

Games in Los Angeles and Seattle

Iran will play in Group G against Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand. The games are scheduled to take place near Los Angeles and in Seattle. In the meantime, Iran had explored the possibility of playing its matches in co-host country Mexico.

Cancellation or exclusion are out of the question for Infantino. "There are enough problems, enough people who are divided," he said about the world situation. Football, on the other hand, has "power" and "magic". "Together we are unbeatable," said the FIFA boss.