Bribery, extortion, sellout: Outrage over the soccer world governing body’s plans for investors is particularly strong in Europe. The FIFA president, who was already heavily criticized during the World Cup, is fighting back.

Here's what it's all about Outrage over FIFA's latest investor plans is particularly strong in Europe.

In a video that has been released, FIFA President Gianni Infantino comments on the matter and justifies the planned involvement of external investors.

He also emphasizes that the investors' plans should be viewed as a proposal and “part of a democratic process.” Summary created with

Despite harsh criticism of FIFA’s investment plans, the organization’s president, Gianni Infantino, sees no viable alternatives to the multibillion-dollar project he is spearheading. In a video message released Wednesday evening by FIFA, he justified the planned involvement of external investors as “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to significantly accelerate the global development of soccer.” Critics, however, accuse the controversial official of primarily seeking his own personal gain and that of his business partners by pushing the commercialization of the world’s most popular sport to ever-greater extremes.

Infantino’s video was clearly a response to the massive outcry he himself had sparked with his hypothetical scenarios. Accusations came primarily from Europe that FIFA was essentially trying to buy the approval of its member associations with lucrative special payments and had deliberately set a tight deadline for their decision—there was talk of bribery, blackmail, and a sellout of the sport.

"Part of a democratic process"

The association’s president countered the accusations and, in his video message, initially described the investors’ plans as a proposal that was “part of a democratic process.” After all, a majority of FIFA’s 211 member associations, as well as the FIFA Council, would have to approve it first. However, it already seems clear that, aside from opposition from Europe, smaller member nations in particular are likely to support the idea because they simply hope for a significant increase in revenue.

Infantino puts it this way: “This is a unique opportunity to significantly accelerate the global development of soccer.” Because: “Too little of soccer’s growing commercial value is reaching the parts of the game that need it most.” To tap into this value, “additional expertise” is needed. In any case, he can reassure the fans: “The sport they follow and love will not change.”

Critics fear more tournaments and more commercialization

However, many critics are not buying his assurances. Less than two weeks after the World Cup final in the U.S., they see their fears confirmed that FIFA, by selling off a portion of its commercial rights to competitions, is allowing the sport to become a pawn of investors once and for all. The logic behind this is that even more tournaments with even more teams and games would boost sales and revenue, thereby also increasing the value of the previously sold stakes.

Under the proposed deal, private investors would be able to acquire approximately 20 percent of the shares in a newly established subsidiary called FFE (FIFA Forward Enterprise), whose value is initially set at a total of $20 billion. FFE would consolidate the commercial rights to FIFA competitions such as the Men’s and Women’s World Cups and the Club World Cup. With this move, Infantino could also become CEO of the new company after serving another term as president, thereby continuing to wield significant influence within the FIFA universe after 15 years in office.

The natural next step?

The Swiss official suggested that, with investor support and through the “FIFA Fast Forward Program,” every member association could multiply its revenue. Infantino argued that since FIFA had fundamentally transformed its competitions, among other things, over the past decade, it must now follow through financially as well: “Strengthening the commercial side of soccer is the natural next step in this development.”