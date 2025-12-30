Gianni Infantino defends himself against criticism of the high ticket prices for next summer's World Cup. Keystone

The high ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup have sparked a great deal of criticism. FIFA President Gianni Infantino claims that without the revenue, there would be no football in 150 countries.

DPA dpa

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has defended himself against criticism of the high ticket prices for next summer's World Cup. "It is crucial that the revenue generated from this benefits football all over the world," said the head of football's world governing body at the World Sports Summit in Dubai, according to the portal "The Athletic".

"Without FIFA, there would not be football in 150 countries around the world," claimed the 55-year-old: "Football only exists thanks to the revenue we generate with and through the World Cup and which we reinvest worldwide."

Association responds to criticism of ticket prices

A FIFA spokesperson told "The Athletic" earlier this month that the world governing body plans to reinvest 90 percent of its budgeted investment for the 2023-2026 cycle "back into football to significantly drive global football development".

The significant increase in ticket prices compared to the previous World Cup in Qatar was met with fierce criticism, including from fan organizations. FIFA responded to this by announcing a new ticket price category for "loyal fans" during the current sales phase. The so-called basic rank for fans applies to all World Cup participants and all matches of the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the USA from June 11 to July 19.

Fan association remains critical

Fan clubs described the prices as "exorbitant" and "astronomical". Fan organizations also voiced harsh criticism of the fact that, for the first time in the history of a World Cup, fans with disabilities will have to pay the regular price for tickets for an accompanying person without any concessions. Depending on the category, each ticket for the final will cost over 8,000 dollars (around CHF 6,300). Infantino did not comment on the fact that this policy excludes a large number of people from this event.

FIFA's only response to the criticism was to announce a range of tickets at a price of 60 dollars (47 CHF). According to its website, this price applies to group matches. In the final, the cheapest tickets will go on sale for 6730 dollars (5310 CHF), with these prices increasing many times over on FIFA-tolerated resale platforms.

Despite the massive criticism of the prices, interest in World Cup tickets appears to be high. Halfway through the current sales phase, there have been requests for more than 150 million tickets from fans in more than 200 countries, according to FIFA. This means that there are 30 times more requests than tickets available in this phase. This is the highest demand in the history of the World Cup - with 48 participating teams and 104 matches, it is also the largest World Cup.