Gianni Infantino has a good relationship with the U.S. president—and that is one reason he has come under criticism. Now, a member of Congress is looking into the matter. And this could just be the beginning.

Questionable Favors Infantino Is Set to Testify Before a U.S. Committee on His Contacts with Trump – All Payments and Gifts Under Scrutiny

Here's what it's all about FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s apparently close relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump is also raising suspicions in the U.S. Congress.

Influential Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin called on FIFA and Infantino to provide information about their contacts with the U.S. government by August 9.

He also demanded that Infantino appear before the House Judiciary Committee for questioning whenever he is in the United States.

Raskin requested a list detailing all financial transfers and gifts made to Trump, his administration, and family members.

In addition, FIFA should disclose all communications with the U.S. government regarding ticket prices for this year's World Cup, which have been widely criticized as completely exorbitant. Summary created with

The apparent close relationship between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and President Donald Trump is also raising suspicions in the U.S. Congress. Influential Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin called on FIFA and Infantino to provide information about contacts with the U.S. government by August 9. He also demanded that Infantino appear for a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee whenever he is in the United States.

Raskin is the highest-ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee. If the Democrats were to take the majority away from Trump’s Republicans in the November congressional elections, he has a good chance of becoming chairman. In that case, his investigation into contacts between Infantino and Trump could carry more weight. An anonymous source within the Democratic camp warned in the "New York Times", warning that today’s questions could later turn into formal investigations.

Infantino is accused of having won the U.S. president’s favor through questionable acts of goodwill. Under the Swiss official’s leadership, the world governing body had awarded the Republican a newly established peace prize after he failed to win the Nobel Peace Prize. During the World Cup, there was criticism that the red-card suspension of U.S. forward Folarin Balogun was lifted following a phone call from Trump to Infantino, thereby allowing the player to appear in the round of 16—an extremely unusual move. According to FIFA, the controversial decision was made by the formally independent Disciplinary Committee.

FIFA Pays Rent at Trump Tower

In his letter that FIFA had leased office space in New York’s Trump Tower, which could cost around $600,000 per year at market rates. Together with the “hilariously phony” peace prize, this gives the impression that FIFA hopes this will prompt Trump and his administration to make decisions in favor of the world soccer federation, the congressman wrote.

Raskin requested a list detailing all money transfers and gifts made to Trump, his administration, and family members. In addition, FIFA should disclose all communications with the U.S. government regarding ticket prices for this year’s World Cup, which have been widely criticized as completely exorbitant. He also wants to review visitor logs from the FIFA offices in Miami and New York.