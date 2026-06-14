Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, the world soccer governing body, recalled the fire disaster in Crans-Montana following Switzerland’s World Cup match against Qatar. He had invited the president of FC Lutry—a club particularly affected by the tragedy—to the U.S.

Gianni Infantino invited the president of FC Lutry to the World Cup in the U.S.

Infantino posted a photo on Instagram with the president of FC Lutry, who reportedly watched the match between Switzerland and Qatar (1-1) live in San Francisco at the invitation of Infantino and FIFA.

The invitation was of great significance to him, Infantino wrote. “As we celebrate the most inclusive World Cup ever, it is important to pause for a moment and remember those who lost their lives or were affected by the tragedy in Crans-Montana in Valais earlier this year—among them many with ties to FC Lutry,” said the soccer official, who himself hails from Valais.

FC Lutry was particularly affected by the tragedy in Crans-Montana, in which 41 people lost their lives and 115 were injured on New Year’s Eve. Seven young players from the soccer club died at the bar “Le Constellation,” and five others were injured, some seriously.

"Football teaches us humanity, and our thoughts are with the families, friends, and loved ones of all those affected," Infantino concluded his post on Instagram.