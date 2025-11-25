In addition to his Swiss and Italian passports, Gianni Infantino will in future also hold a Lebanese passport.(archive photo) Keystone

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has been granted Lebanese citizenship: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun announced the adoption of a corresponding decree on Tuesday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This was announced by the President of the Lebanese Football Association, Hashem Haidar. The decree granting citizenship to Infantino was issued because he is a public figure who has rendered a service to Lebanon, explained Haidar.

The 55-year-old Infantino, who was born in Upper Valais to parents who immigrated from Italy, already holds dual Swiss and Italian citizenship and is married to Lebanese Leena al-Ashqar.

"I don't have citizenship yet, but I hope to soon," he told the Lebanese television station Lbci. He feels very good and is very proud and happy. "I've been Lebanese for many, many years, so it's nice to formalize it".

At the same time, Infantino announced his intention to finance the construction of a new stadium in Beirut with a capacity of 20,000 to 30,000 spectators: "A stadium today is not just a place for entertainment," he said, "it is a symbol of the country, and Lebanon needs a modern sporting symbol for young people."

Haidar added that Infantino has promised to cover all the costs of the facility. The government will provide the land and build the facility, he said.