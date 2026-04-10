Good prospects for the incumbent: Gianni Infantino enjoys backing from South America ahead of next year's elections Keystone

Gianni Infantino has been at the helm of FIFA for ten years. Next year, the man from Valais can be re-elected for the last time. Now there is a clear signal from a continental association.

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Gianni Infantino can be sure of support from South America for another term as FIFA President. The Council of the continental association Conmebol unanimously voted in favor of the incumbent should he, as expected, stand for re-election as head of football's world governing body next year.

Backing from South America

"Thank you for your tireless commitment to the development of South American football and for your global leadership," said Conmebol President Alejandro Dominguez. "We greatly appreciate your commitment to our region and your vision to develop the sport worldwide."

Infantino succeeded Sepp Blatter in 2016 and was twice confirmed in office unopposed. As his first three-and-a-half years as FIFA President are not counted, Infantino can be re-elected in 2027 for a final four-year term in accordance with the statutes. The 56-year-old still has to officially confirm that he intends to do so. This is considered a formality.

No opposing candidate in sight

Last year, the South American association spoke out in favor of expanding the 2030 World Cup from 48 to 64 teams and continues to campaign for this. Conmebol had also expressed this wish at a meeting with Infantino, and FIFA had announced that it would examine the proposal. According to current plans, most of the World Cup in just over four years' time will take place in Spain, Portugal and Morocco. One match each is planned for Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Infantino has been repeatedly criticized by the public for his closeness to US President Donald Trump, among other things. However, there is hardly any publicly voiced opposition in the international football cosmos, and there is currently no opposing candidate in sight.