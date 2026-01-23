Gianni Infantino wants to transfer some of the commercial rights to FIFA tournaments to private investors. What the Swiss president has in mind—and what’s in it for him.

What is Infantino's plan?

According to information from FIFA, private investors will be able to acquire a stake of approximately 20 percent in the newly established subsidiary, FFE. Its value is initially set at 20 billion dollars. The new company will control the rights to the tournaments organized by FIFA, including the Women’s and Men’s World Cups.

What does that mean for the fans...

FIFA did not announce any specific changes for fans. According to a report in *The Times*, a deal could increase pressure to further expand the field of a World Cup or to hold the tournament more frequently. The rationale behind such investments is that investors are banking on rising revenues.

... and for the state associations?

FIFA assures that it would retain control over the rules and the schedules. The 211 FIFA members are to receive small shares in the company, which they can either keep or sell. More importantly, according to a report in *The Times*, each member association can expect to receive $40 million within 53 days if it approves the proposal; if it rejects it, the amount is only $10 million.

What does Gianni Infantino stand to gain from the deal?

After serving a third and final term—and a total of 15 years at the helm of the world soccer federation—the Swiss FIFA president could become CEO of the newly established subsidiary FFE starting in 2013. However, a FIFA spokesperson emphasized that this scenario has never been discussed in concrete terms.

Who are the opponents?

In Europe, opposition to FIFA’s plans quickly spread. UEFA announced as early as Tuesday evening: “This crosses a line that the institutions responsible for soccer should never cross.” Critical statements also came from political leaders in various European countries, such as British Prime Minister Andy Burnham (“Soccer does not belong to investors”).

What is it that bothers the opponents?

Critics point out that private investors would push for higher profits. This could mean more games, more tournaments, more commercial breaks, and similar measures that would harm the affected competitions in the long run. “The soul and leadership of soccer are not commodities—especially not when there is a complete lack of transparency regarding who stands to profit financially. None of us owns soccer. It is not for sale to FIFA,” UEFA wrote in its statement.

Furthermore, it’s not just UEFA that is outraged by the way Infantino and his team are trying to push their agenda through. According to British media reports, if approval is granted by September 19, the $40 million in question will be paid out at the start of next year. Otherwise, the amount will be four times less. “That says everything you need to know about this plan,” UEFA stated.

Is the proposed deal likely to win majority support?

FIFA’s proposal is likely to be well-received, especially by smaller member nations, because it will lead to a significant increase in revenue. “This is about the democratization of soccer worldwide,” Infantino says. According to FIFA, annual revenue for member nations could more than triple—reaching an average of more than seven million dollars by 2038. However, CONCACAF, the federation representing the nations of North and Central America and the Caribbean, expressed disappointment with the process: “We are deeply concerned about the lack of due process.” Asia’s continental federation expressed similar sentiments.