Gianni Infantino wants to bring investors into the picture for the rights to World Cup tournaments as well. What this delicate plan could mean for fans—and what role European soccer plays.

Widespread outrage, backlash from politicians, and a clear veto from UEFA: FIFA President Gianni Infantino has once again drawn heavy criticism for his plans involving investors. Less than two weeks after the World Cup final in the U.S., the world soccer governing body announced that it intends to generate billions through the potential sale of a portion of its commercial rights, such as those related to the World Cup.

This isn't the first time President Infantino has actively planned an unprecedented sell-off of FIFA rights. In November 2018, the Swiss official promoted an investor deal for the marketing rights to a new 24-team Club World Cup as well as a global Nations League featuring a final tournament of continental champions. The deal was worth a staggering $25 billion. At the time, Infantino’s plan failed.

Infantino's Move Following World Championship Turmoil

This time, FIFA reported revenue of just over four billion U.S. dollars (a little over 3.5 million euros). However, such a move would have another effect: After serving another term as president, Infantino could become CEO of the newly established subsidiary FFE starting in 2031, thereby continuing to wield significant influence within the FIFA universe even after 15 years in office.

It’s yet another move typical of Infantino, who came under heavy criticism during the World Cup over the suspension of U.S. forward Folarin Balogun—which was rescinded following a call from Donald Trump—and is now defending his actions. Earlier this week, it was reported that a Democratic congressman intends to subpoena Infantino to testify before the House Judiciary Committee when he is in the U.S.

For now, the media is downplaying this issue. Instead, many are asking: What will happen next with the planned FIFA deal?

What would change for fans?

FIFA did not announce any specific changes for fans. According to a report in *The Times*, a deal could increase pressure to further expand the field for the World Cup or to hold the tournament more frequently. The rationale behind such investments is that investors are banking on rising revenues.

According to FIFA, private investors will be able to acquire approximately 20 percent of the shares in the company, whose value has initially been set at a total of $20 billion. The FFE will consolidate the commercial rights to FIFA competitions.

On Wednesday, the *Times* reported that FIFA, in a letter, explicitly set a deadline of 53 days for approval and could then demand a sum of 40 million per association. In the event of a rejection, the amount would be 10 million U.S. dollars. This is “pure bribery,” an unnamed source told the newspaper. “That says everything you need to know about this plan,” criticized UEFA, the European governing body. FIFA did not initially comment on the matter.

As revenue and company value grow, the value of your investment also increases. More games or more tournaments could lead to higher revenue. FIFA stated in the announcement that it would retain “exclusive authority over the governance of soccer, competitions, the international match calendar, and all regulatory and sporting decisions.” Infantino had already announced recently that revenue in the current World Cup cycle is expected to climb to 15 billion U.S. dollars.

Is UEFA really considering a World Cup boycott?

The most powerful opponent is UEFA, which has clearly communicated its opposition. “This crosses a line that the institutions responsible for soccer should never cross,” the governing body stated. The European Soccer Union takes the matter very seriously.

UEFA declined to comment this morning on a report that it was considering a boycott of FIFA competitions. There is speculation that an emergency meeting of the European federations will be held as early as this week.

Notably, UEFA had already released its statement based on a report in *The Times*—even before FIFA officially announced the plans. As UEFA vice president, Hans-Joachim Watzke emphasized the significant influence of European soccer. “At the World Cup, six European teams reached the quarterfinals and three made it to the semifinals. If European soccer stands united against these plans, that carries a great deal of weight,” Watzke said in response to a question.

This isn’t the first time UEFA has presented itself as a bulwark of the status quo in world soccer. Even when it came to Infantino’s billion-dollar plans in 2018, the European governing body, led by President Aleksander Ceferin, stood in direct opposition to FIFA—and ultimately prevailed.

Ceferin was also one of the loudest and most prominent opponents of the European clubs’ Super League plans in 2021. Among other things, he announced that professional players would no longer be able to compete in the World Cup or European Championship if they joined the Super League. This time, the opposition will be more complicated, as Infantino’s FIFA intends to shower the soccer world—and especially the smaller federations—with additional funding.

Is the proposed deal likely to win majority support?

That is likely to be the case. After all, aside from opposition from Europe, smaller member states in particular are likely to support the idea because it would simply lead to a significant increase in revenue. “This is about the democratization of soccer worldwide,” said Infantino.

“We intend to invest heavily even in the smallest or most remote parts of the soccer world, which are too often overlooked,” Infantino added. According to FIFA, annual revenue for member associations could more than triple—reaching an average of more than seven million U.S. dollars per year by 2038. This is a huge opportunity, especially for small associations. Infantino stated that every FIFA member association should receive a fair share of the deal to shape its own future.

A FIFA spokesperson said in response to an inquiry that a proposal currently under review would soon be presented to the 211 member associations and the FIFA Council, which are the decision-makers in this matter.

CONCACAF, the federation representing nations in North and Central America and the Caribbean, expressed disappointment with the process. “We are deeply concerned about the lack of due process,” the federation said in a statement reported by Sky News. They said they first learned of the matter through the media. Asia’s continental federation made similar remarks.

What role could Infantino play?

If the model were to be implemented, Infantino could lead the new company as commissioner or CEO. However, a FIFA spokesperson emphasized that this scenario has never been discussed in concrete terms. Nevertheless, should it be approved, the president and the administration would have to assume leadership roles in this entity in order to maintain control over any subsidiary, in accordance with the FIFA statutes.

The criticism has been overwhelming. “The close relationship between the FIFA president and the U.S. president has taken on a financial dimension that is causing considerable harm to soccer. No one has the right to sell our sport,” wrote former FIFA president Joseph Blatter on X.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham (“Soccer doesn’t belong to investors”) and the British media (“World Cup for Sale” and “Red Card for FIFA’s Plan to Sell the World Cup”) also voiced strong criticism.

You might also be interested in this