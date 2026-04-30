Gianni Infantino is seeking another term as FIFA President Keystone

Gianni Infantino is standing for re-election as FIFA President for the third time next year.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 56-year-old announced his candidacy for a further term of office at the world governing body's congress in Vancouver. "I want to confirm that I will be a candidate for the election of the FIFA President next year," said Infantino, addressing the representatives of the member associations.

Infantino succeeded Sepp Blatter in 2016 and was twice confirmed in office unopposed. According to the statutes, a FIFA President may serve a maximum of three terms. However, as Infantino's first three and a half years as FIFA President are not counted, he can be re-elected for another four-year term in 2027 and then for a final term until 2031.

An opposing candidate has not yet declared himself, and there is currently no opposition to Infantino in sight in the football world. Three weeks ago, the Council of the South American continental association Conmebol voted unanimously in favor of Infantino's re-election. The African and Asian associations announced their unreserved support shortly before the congress. Infantino would therefore already have the majority required for re-election. In the past, there had been repeated criticism from European football of the Swiss's conduct in office.

On Tuesday, the FIFA Council decided on the official timetable for the next presidential election. Candidates can be nominated by the FIFA member associations until November 18. The election will take place at the FIFA Congress on March 18, 2027 in Rabat, Morocco.