Here's what it's all about A week after the end of the World Cup, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has spoken out in a detailed post on social media.

Infantino raves about the tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. and responds to the critics.

"While you divide, we unite," writes the FIFA president, who also accuses his opponents of spreading "hatred and false rumors." Summary created with

In a social media post, FIFA President Gianni Infantino reflects on the World Cup—and begins by addressing the critics. “To everyone who missed our beautiful game—the emotions, the moments of celebration, the laughter, the tears, the disappointments, and the joy,” writes Infantino. “I’m sorry that you were so consumed by hatred and criticism that you couldn’t experience all of that.”

Infantino accuses opponents of the tournament of spreading “hatred and false rumors.” “While you hide, we at FIFA are on the front lines. We organize, work hard, and deliver the best show in the world,” said the 56-year-old. “We talk to the fans, meet with people, and make sure everyone is safe. While you divide, we unite.”

"Our world needs love, not hate"

“There were no incidents, no hostilities, no violence,” the federation president emphasized. Billions of people around the world also followed the World Cup. “While others were celebrating, you were busy sowing the seeds of hatred,” Infantino notes. “Our world needs love instead of hate. Tolerance instead of division. Joy in togetherness instead of bitterness.”

Infantino also highlighted the Iranian national team’s smooth entry into the U.S. despite political tensions between the two countries, the issuance of visas to millions of fans, and Haiti’s participation. He said soccer is “greater than hatred and discrimination.”

Infantino also addressed criticism of controversial refereeing and disciplinary decisions. He noted that mistakes involving yellow and red cards—as well as subsequent corrections to suspensions—occur even in the world’s top leagues and are accepted there. “It’s remarkable that the very countries that engage in such practices are among the loudest critics,” said Infantino.

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