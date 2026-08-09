FIFA President Infantino is under immense pressure. In the power struggle over his position, he is going on the offensive and leveling accusations against his opponents.

The team is going on the offensive Infantino Under Fire — Now FIFA Is Striking Back

Here's what it's all about Gianni Infantino is under intense pressure following the collapse of the investment deal.

FIFA is now publicly defending itself against the allegations and standing behind its president.

New reports about Infantino's tenure at UEFA are fueling further criticism. Summary created with

FIFA, the world soccer federation, led by its controversial president Gianni Infantino, is launching a public counterattack against its opponents. The federation accuses them of spreading disinformation.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that certain parties are deliberately and continuously attempting to undermine FIFA and its president,” the organization announced late last night on the X platform. “If reports are inaccurate or misleading, FIFA will counter them immediately and forcefully.” Speculation should not be presented as fact.

FIFA did not specify in its statement which reports and individuals it was referring to. It merely stated that recent media coverage had spread unsubstantiated allegations and demonstrably false statements about FIFA and its president. However, the goal is to strengthen the organization and continue to “truly globalize” soccer. The focus remains firmly on this task. “We are more determined than ever to accomplish it.”

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Infantino Is Under Pressure

Following the collapse of the investor deal, Infantino is facing more criticism than ever before in his more than ten years as president. The Swiss national had pushed forward with a plan to sell stakes in the world governing body’s tournaments to private investors. After just a few days, the FIFA boss was forced to call off the plan under intense pressure—the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), in particular, had heavily criticized his plans, and in some cases, calls for his resignation were even made.

FIFA, the world soccer governing body, accuses certain individuals of making false statements about the organization and its president. (File photo) Keystone

Most recently, the Norwegian Football Association, led by President Lise Klaveness, called on Infantino to step down immediately, stating that he had forfeited all trust. The European nations appear to be united in their opposition to Infantino and are threatening to boycott FIFA competitions. The national associations of England, Sweden, Wales, and Serbia have openly withdrawn their support for the controversial official.

Critical scrutiny, yes; distortion of facts, no

The FIFA spokesperson went on to say that anyone who does not have the support of FIFA’s member associations should not attempt to use accusations, insinuations, or disinformation to achieve “what cannot be achieved through FIFA’s established democratic procedures.” Disagreements over changes do not justify undermining the democratic mandate of the FIFA president or the institution he was elected to lead.

FIFA does welcome legitimate scrutiny, the statement continued. “However, such scrutiny does not give anyone a license to distort facts, amplify unsubstantiated allegations, or stage diversionary tactics intended to undermine progress.”

Infantino Denies Wrongdoing

On Saturday, it also came to light that UEFA had paid a former employee of Infantino a large, six-figure severance package in late 2011—during his tenure as general secretary of the European soccer association—and had covered the costs of her studies. UEFA stated that this payment had complied with the rules in effect at the time for departing employees. The regulations have been tightened since 2016.

Before becoming FIFA president, Infantino had worked for UEFA for about 16 years. According to a report in *The Telegraph*, the employee in question was quickly promoted to a significantly higher-paying management position at that time. Infantino denied having any personal interest in the woman’s career advancement. A FIFA statement obtained by the *Bild* newspaper stated that any suggestion of inappropriate behavior or a violation of statutes or regulations was defamatory.