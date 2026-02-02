  1. Residential Customers
"Ban has achieved nothing" Infantino wants Russia back on the football stage

SDA

2.2.2026 - 20:04

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks out in favor of Russia's reintegration
Keystone

The Swiss FIFA President Gianni Infantino wants to allow Russian teams to participate in international competitions again, as he explained in an interview with the British broadcaster Sky.

Keystone-SDA

02.02.2026, 20:04

02.02.2026, 20:11

When asked whether FIFA should lift its ban, he replied: "Oh, definitely. We have to. Yes... At least at youth level. This ban has done nothing. It has only led to more frustration and hatred."

FIFA and UEFA had banned Russian teams from all international competitions. Formally, however, this was not in response to the military invasion of Ukraine, but because of the threat to the "integrity of the competition", as it is called in football policy language.

Russia's men's national team continues to play international matches away from major tournaments and is ranked 36th in the FIFA world rankings. The women are ranked 28th.

