FIFA President Gianni Infantino presents Donald Trump with a peace prize. Keystone

The draw for the FIFA World Cup is causing a worldwide stir, particularly due to the appearances of US President Donald Trump. The comments are sharp.

DPA dpa

The draw for the 2026 World Cup moves football fans all over the world. The international press is commenting in particular on the show surrounding US President Donald Trump.

England

"The Mirror": "What should have been a celebration of the beautiful game at the World Cup draw instead degenerated into a grim display of one man's political sycophancy."

"The Telegraph": "Gianni Infantino's humiliating behavior in front of Donald Trump is a new low. The FIFA president has spouted nonsense in the name of oratory in the past, but this was something else entirely."

"The Guardian: "It was about as exciting as reading a dictionary or watching the election results from North Korea. After all, Donald Trump won the first FIFA Peace Prize in a kitschy and ostentatious World Cup draw that was all about the world's most valuable ego."

Spain

"Marca": The US president was the undisputed star of the draw. He looked like a baby at a christening, a woman at a wedding and a dead man at a funeral. He accepted an award, gave a speech and drew the balls. It is "his" World Cup. (...) 48 teams are taking part, sparking a debate about whether that's too many. Should the World Cup be open to all? Absolutely. Is it unworthy of a team like Curaçao to lose 10-0 to Germany? Here too, the answer is yes."

El País: "The United States may not know football (their national team is not one of the favorites), but they do know show business. A business in which Donald Trump moves like a fish in water."

El Mundo: "Trump, Trump and only Trump. The protagonist of Friday's World Cup draw in Washington was neither football nor the group of death, but the President of the United States. Personalities like him are known in this country as "larger-than-life", and the staging around his person and his obsessions has made it clear that the coming months will be characterized entirely by his presence."

Canada

"The Globe and Mail: "When the U.S. president uses soccer for his own ends, the FIFA president usually plays along. At the World Cup draw, the courtship continues."

USA

"New York Times": "Trump, the Village People and some soccer: Welcome to FIFA's carnival of foreign shame."

Switzerland

"Tages-Anzeiger": "Peace Prize for Trump Gianni - Infantino is not above ingratiation. The FIFA President presents US President Donald Trump with the newly created FIFA Peace Prize. It is the next memorable appearance by the Swiss."

"Blick": "This honor is not an act of peace, but a deal"

blue Sport experts on the draw