Gianni Infantino waves from a VIP box Keystone

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is covering enormous distances by private jet during the 2026 World Cup. These trips symbolize FIFA’s unwillingness to adopt more climate-friendly practices and exercise restraint.

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Mexico City, Guadalajara, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver, Seattle, Kansas City, Houston: Within seven days, Gianni Infantino has appeared in the stands at ten World Cup stadiums, often accompanied by former French international Youri Djorkaeff, his advisor on soccer matters.

This omnipresence at World Cups has been closely linked to Infantino’s leadership style since his election as FIFA president ten years ago and is nothing new. Nor is his use of a private jet from Qatar Airways: According to the investigative media outlet Josimar, Infantino traveled approximately 600,000 kilometers on this aircraft in the three years leading up to September 2024.

The scale of this World Cup—the first to be held across three countries—further amplifies the impact of this habit. With 48 teams, the number of matches will rise from 64 to 104 over the course of about one and a half months. “A single hour on this plane produces roughly as many emissions as an average person does in an entire year,” Greenly, a French company that calculates carbon footprints, estimated this week.

“Dependence” on Air Travel

If Infantino continues to visit up to two cities per day until the end of the round of 16 and then attends the final eight matches as well, his plane alone would generate an estimated 300 to 500 metric tons of CO2 during the tournament, according to the same source. That is equivalent to the annual carbon footprint of about 35 to 55 French people.

For its part, FIFA explains that its officials choose between commercial flights and private jets “depending on what is more efficient and economical.” In any case, the federation covers the travel expenses. However, the 56-year-old Valais native’s personal approach to travel “perfectly reflects the systemic problem” of this World Cup and, more generally, the trajectory of FIFA’s leadership, says geographer David Gogishvili of the University of Lausanne.

By using 16 stadiums “scattered across an entire continent,” FIFA has created a model that is structurally dependent on air travel. Air travel, in particular, is one of the largest sources of CO2 emissions, explains Gogishvili.

“When the organization’s own leaders travel daily in private jets, it doesn’t exactly send a message of growing climate awareness,” wrote John Hocevar of Greenpeace USA on Instagram. This is despite the fact that this World Cup is making the consequences of extreme heat visible to both players and fans.

1,846 private jets in Qatar

The geographic distribution of the host cities is unlikely to remain an exception. Next year’s Women’s World Cup in Brazil will also follow this pattern. Two years ago, FIFA rejected a bid from Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany, in which all match venues would have been accessible by train.

The fragmentation is likely to be even more pronounced for the 100th anniversary of the Men’s World Cup in 2030. The tournament will take place in Morocco, Portugal, and Spain, with three additional matches planned for South America. Furthermore, the possibility of expanding the tournament to 64 teams remains on the table. The use of private jets at a World Cup is by no means limited to FIFA’s top brass.

According to the British journal *Nature*, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar attracted a total of 1,846 private jets by the end of 2024. This put the tournament above the combined figures for the Super Bowl, the Cannes Film Festival, the World Economic Forum in Davos, and the COP28 climate conference.

“The emissions from a soccer World Cup are, by definition, luxury emissions and not emissions resulting from daily necessities,” said U.S. scientist Tim Walters a year ago on the debate platform Play the Game. In this context, he judged the behavior of the super-rich to be “particularly obscene and discouraging.”