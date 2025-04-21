European Women's Football Championship 2025: influencers train in Bern - Gallery The coach of the Swiss women's national team Pia Sundhage (center) talks to the influencers present in Bern on Monday. Image: Keystone French influencer Melody Donchet juggles in front of Pia Sundhage. Image: Keystone European Women's Football Championship 2025: influencers train in Bern - Gallery The coach of the Swiss women's national team Pia Sundhage (center) talks to the influencers present in Bern on Monday. Image: Keystone French influencer Melody Donchet juggles in front of Pia Sundhage. Image: Keystone

Switzerland Tourism wants to make Switzerland better known to the public for the 2025 European Women's Football Championship (EURO): To this end, eleven female influencers from various countries were hired to present the venues for the event in Bern on Monday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The eleven young women were able to practise with the coach of the Swiss women's national team, Pia Sundhage, as Bern Tourism writes in a press release.

The influencers come from Germany, the United Kingdom (Great Britain and Northern Ireland), France, Italy, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Poland.

As the majority of tickets for the European Championship matches were bought by Swiss people, one Swiss influencer is also taking part: Zurich-based R&B singer Naomi Lareine, former player for Grasshoppers and the U19 national team.

The European Women's Football Championship will take place from July 2 to 27 in the cities of Basel, Bern, Zurich, Geneva, Lucerne, St. Gallen, Thun and Sion. According to a press release, over 540,000 tickets have already been sold. The last European Championship, which took place in England in 2022, was attended by around 575,000 spectators.