The Swiss women's national team scavenger hunt has begun! Fans across Switzerland can personally reveal the players who have made it into the European Championship squad. Clues will be placed in 23 secret locations in all language regions of the country. The clues must be original - such as a national team jersey with a printed name, graffiti or something else unusual. Each location will unveil a player who will represent the Swiss team at the home European Championships.

On Friday afternoon at 2 p.m., the association publishes the first clues on social networks. Less than 20 minutes later, the first European Championship player is revealed: 18-year-old Noemi Ivelji is taking part! Her jersey is discovered on a lamppost in Badgasse in Winterthur. However, she is the only one of the 23 chosen not to be part of the actual scavenger hunt, but was revealed by influencer "ciaomachsguet".